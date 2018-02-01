Applebee’s Serving $1 Bahama Mamas in February

Applebee’s is bringing the tropical vacation right to customers by offering unlimited $1 Bahama Mamas.

Winter is long, and with no end in sight, Applebee’s is offering customers a bit of respite. Starting Feb. 1, patrons will be able to sink their toes in the sand and reminisce of warms days spent lounging on the beach as they sip on unlimited $1 Bahama Mamas, a drink that is typically comprised of coconut rum, pineapple and orange juices, and grenadine to create a yellow-and-red gradient effect. The restaurant chain’s version, however, is made with white rum and a “proprietary mix of pineapple, lime and orange juices with hints of coconut and cherry.”

The latest promotion was announced via Applebee’s official Twitter account on Wednesday.

“Get ready to get tropical. A new $1 Neighborhood Drink of the Month is coming soon…#BahamMama,” the restaurant teased, including an image of a tropical paradise with the dotted outline of a pitcher.

The new deal comes after the restaurant had success with their insanely cheap drink specials for $1 Long Island iced teas and dollar margaritas. It also comes in the wake of the announcement that during the month of January, patrons can get their hands on $12.99 all-you-can-eat riblets.

The all-you-can-eat deal offered 12 ounces of slow-cooked riblets in honey barbecue or spicy Texas barbecue sauce, a side of fries and cole slaw. When hungry costumers had polished off their riblets, they could order round two — six more ounces of riblets plus a side of fries.

The deal also featured breaded chicken tenders served with bottomless fries. Round one featured seven chicken tenders with a side of honey Dijon mustard, fries and cole slaw, while the refill included three tenders, fries and honey Dijon mustard.