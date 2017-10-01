Apple Investigates iPhone Plus 8 Devices ‘Bursting’ Open

Apple customers in the U.S. might already have their hands on the new iPhone 8, but customers overseas are already facing some very strange incidents of their phones bursting open.

Just days after the new smartphone went on sale, customers in Asia began reporting that the iPhone 8 Plus handset appeared to split along the side of the device, making it look like the front panels are bursting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Taiwanese media, one owner of the new Apple smartphone said the device’s casing began to crack open as it was charging. The phone had also been used for five days and was being charged with an official cable and power adapter.

The Independent reveals a similar incident occurred with a customer in Japan who claims their iPhone 8 Plus had been delivered to them with the screen already partially detached. Photographs of the split phone were posted on social media.

Mashable reports that Apple is currently investigating the two incidents, disclosing no such thing has happened in the U.S. or Canada.

The company, however, is not commenting on either of the two split phones. It is not yet known if the reported issues are isolated cases or highlight a bigger manufacturing problem.