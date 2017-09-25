US Rep. Anthony Weiner Sentenced to 21 Months in Sexting Scandal

Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will be serving 21 months in jail for his sexting scandal.

BREAKING: Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner sentenced to 21 months in sexting case that rocked presidential race. — The Associated Press (@AP) September 25, 2017

On Monday morning, the former New York Democratic congressman was sentenced after pleading guilty to a single charge of transferring obscene material to a minor, Fox News reports.

Last year, a 15-year-old North Carolina girl told Daily Mail that she and Weiner exchanged explicit messages for months. At one point in the conversation, Weiner asked the minor to film herself undressing.

“With full knowledge that he was communicating with a real 15-year-old girl, the defendant asked her to engage in sexually explicit conduct via Skype and Snapchat, where her body was on display, and where she was asked to sexually perform for him,” prosecutors wrote, New York Daily News reports.

After facing up to 10 years in prison, Weiner agreed to not appeal any sentence between 21 and 27 months.

Back in May, Weiner pleaded guilty to the charge.

“I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse,” he told the judge.

On that same day, his wife, Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, filed for divorce. The two share a 5-year-old son and are still finalizing their divorce.

Weiner, 53, will also be forced to register as a sex offender.

The former congressman’s political downfall first started in May of 2011. He tweeted a picture of himself in bulging underwear. Further raunchy selfies sent to other women online later surfaced and he resigned from Congress.

In 2013, Weiner eyed a shot at redemption with a run for mayor. However, it was revealed that he had been sexting with a woman named Sydney Leathers under the alias “Carlos Danger.”

Three years later, in August of 2016, Weiner sent a photo of himself in underwear with his son lying right next to him.

Prosecutors on Weiner’s case say that his behavior veered into criminal territory when he sent explicit images to a high school girl in North Carolina. Even though Weiner was aware that she was a minor, he directed her to engage in sexual conduct.