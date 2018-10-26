Another Suspicious Package Prompts Police Response in NYC

Two more suspicious packages likely containing explosive devices were intercepted Friday morning, this time addressed to New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

The total number of intercepted packages is now up to 12.

USA TODAY reports that the package addressed to Clapper was recovered Friday morning at a Manhattan postal facility. Like most of the other packages addressed to prominent Democrats and media figures, the package had the office of Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz as the return address.

Clapper’s package was reportedly addressed to him at CNN’s New York offices, where he is a contributor. That makes it the second suspicious package to be intercepted at the media company this week.

Police closed a Manhattan intersection to traffic and pedestrians as investigators handle the suspicious package.

The FBI said the package addressed to Booker was located in Florida and had a “similar appearance to the others” found this week.

The #FBI has confirmed an 11th package has been recovered in Florida, similar in appearance to the others, addressed to Sen. Cory Booker. — FBI (@FBI) October 26, 2018

Sen. Booker, a likely presidential candidate for 2020, had no public events scheduled for Friday.

Appearing on CNN not long after the news broke of the package being addressed to him broke on Friday, Clapper said he was relieved no one was harmed by the device.

“This is definitely domestic terrorism, no doubt about it in my mind,” he said. Clapper said anyone who has criticized Trump should take extra precautions when handling their mail, adding, “This is not going to silence the administration’s critics.”

The packages addressed to Clapper and Booker are just two of the latest; earlier this week packages were found addressed to former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, former president Barack Obama, former vice president Joe Biden, Democratic donor George Soros, Rep. Maxine Waters, Obama’s first attorney general Eric Holder Jr., New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, former CIA director John Brennan (via CNN), and Robert De Niro. Biden and Waters both received two packages. One of the packages was recovered at a South Florida office of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz because her name was listed as the return address on the packages.

All of the bomber’s targets have clashed sharply with President Trump at different times, and the packages come two weeks before congressional elections. Trump condemned the bombs Wednesday and also blamed the media for the anger prominent in American political culture.

The FBI said the packages found so far have shared characteristics, including manila envelopes with bubble-wrapped interiors, six Forever stamps, and computer-printed address labels and return addresses.

