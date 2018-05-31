Andrea Constand Reveals Disturbing New Details of Bill Cosby Assault

Andrea Constand, whose sexual assault accusations against Bill Cosby led to the comedian’s conviction last month, has broken her silence in a new interview with Dateline, which is set to air on Friday.

EXCLUSIVE: Andrea Constand, whose case ultimately led to Bill Cosby’s conviction, tells @NBCNews’ @TVKateSnow she was “a limp noodle” when Cosby drugged and assaulted her in 2004. More on #Dateline Friday 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/nFQcpi5UrG — Dateline NBC (@DatelineNBC) May 31, 2018

In a preview of the interview, Constand’s first in the 13 years since the alleged incident with Cosby, Constand described how she felt when the alleged attack was taking place, calling herself a “limp noodle” due to the drugs she says Cosby had given her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Constand was working as operations manager for the Temple University women’s basketball program in 2004 and says the comedian invited her to his home to discuss her plans for a potential career change after months of mentoring her.

That night, she said Cosby offered her something to help her relax.

“Three blue pills. And he put his hand out and I said, ‘What are those?’ And he said, ‘They’ll help you relax,’” Constand recalled to NBC’s Kate Snow. “And I said, ‘Are they natural? Are they, like, a herbal remedy?’ And he said, ‘No, they’re your friends. Just put them down.’”

Constand took the pills and recalled in court that within a half hour she started slurring her words and couldn’t walk. At that point, she said Cosby helped her to a couch and assaulted her.

“My mind is saying, ‘Move your hands. Kick. Can you do anything? I don’t want this. Why is this person doing this?’ And me not being able to react in any specific way,” she told Snow. “So I was limp. I was a limp noodle.”

Constant said that she was in and out of consciousness during the assault.

“I was crying out inside, in my throat, in my mind, for this to stop. And I couldn’t do anything,” she said.

When she woke up later, she said Cosby gave her some breakfast and drove her home. She felt ashamed and didn’t tell anyone what had happened for fear that no one would believe her. One year later, she told her mother, and over 12 years later, she told police, leading to a criminal trial in 2017 with a hung jury and retrial this year.

In April, Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault. His attorneys said they plan to appeal the conviction.

Photo Credit: NBC