After Donald Trump's controversial speech on Thursday evening, including baseless claims about non-existent voter fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper is now walking back his statement previously likening the current leader of the U.S. as an "obese turtle." In an interview Saturday with former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, the esteemed anchor and father-of-one admitted he shouldn't have name-called the president.

During a conversation with Yang after Joe Biden was declared the projected winner of the Nov. 3 election that spanned four full days of vote counting in battleground states like Pennsylvania and Georgia, the 45-year-old entrepreneur and philanthropist answered Cooper when asked how the President-Elect would handle Trump refusing to concede. "I'm happy to say; it seems like Trump is going to be, in your words, an obese turtle on his back, just flailing around, Anderson," Yang said.

It was at that moment after the former Democratic candidate shared his thoughts that Cooper admitted before moving on to the next question that he should not have shared such an insult. "By the way, I should say, I regret using those words because that's not the person I really wanna be. It was in the moment, and I regret it."

Anderson Cooper: "That is the president of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world. We see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over." pic.twitter.com/Az8Gp22wfJ — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) November 6, 2020

In the original clip shared on social media Thursday, frustration and anger at the president's continued lack of respect for democracy and primary facts seemingly simmered with Cooper. In a segment where the anchor commented on Trump, without any evidence claiming he was "being cheated," Cooper called the "most powerful man" in the world an "obese turtle" that was "flailing in the hot sun."

While Cooper admitted he was wrong, many took to social media to remind the anchor of all the things the president has said over the years, seemingly attempting to justify the comparative insult. "I agree [Anderson Cooper], however it was funny a good visual for a later giggle too," wrote one fan. "After four days everyone was tired. You are a great journalist, we are all human."

Meanwhile, another chimed in that they didn't regret it when considering Trump's insults toward Mexicans, Muslims, women, the disabled, football players notably mentioned as "sons of b—es" and those in the media, among the lengthy list the former reality star has spewed during his first campaign in 2015. "We don't regret it. He has called those of you in the media names for 5 years," tweeted another. "Payback is beautiful and Karma is a b—. We [heart] you."

Others took issue with the insult, calling the remarks "rude" and "inappropriate," while others were more irked by the insinuation toward turtles. "In all seriousness, I'm glad [Anderson Cooper] regretted and apologized for calling Trump 'an obese turtle.' What did the turtles do to deserve that?" wrote another.

In a written statement Saturday, Biden said he was "honored and humbled" by the trust the nation has put in him and Madam Vice President-Elect, Kamala Harris. "In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America," Biden said. "With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. We are the United States of America. And there's nothing we can't do if we do it together."