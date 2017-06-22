Amputated Toe Stolen From Canadian Bar Where It Was Used To Make Cocktails

If this story sounds too insane to be true, rest assured, it is not a hoax. A bar in Canada had an amputated toe, which they used to make cocktails, stolen from them.

First, a little backstory, as initially shared by Buzzfeed. The toe is important because the bar, known as the Sourdough Saloon, uses it to make the “Sourtoe Cocktail,” a drink that is 100% exclusive to them. Basically, the way it works is, you order the drink, and you are brought a shot of whiskey with the toe in it.

You drink the shot until the toe touches your lips and then you win… nothing. YOU pay THEM for the honor of the “Sourtoe Cocktail.”

The tradition dates all the way back to the 1920s. Legend has it, a rumrunner lost the toe, presumably, to frostbite and in order to preserve it, he put it in a jar of alcohol.

Fast forward a few decades to the 1970s, Capt.Dick Stevenson discovered the jar. Being a man of noble stature, he took the only appropriate action and immediately ran down to the Downtown Hotel and dared people to drink shots with the toe inside the glass.

Now, everyone who does it becomes an exclusive member of the Sourtoe Cocktail Club.

This brings us back to the crisis at hand. The toe has been stolen.

Reports are that a man from Quebec, with a French accent, bragged about stealing the toe, and then convinced a new server to serve him a “Sourtoe Cocktail” after hours. That’s when he made his move and swiped the toe.

Luckily, the bar actually has other, backup dismembered toes, because, apparently, things like this happen all the time. In fact, the original toe was accidentally swallowed back in the ’80s.

Still, though, they want the stolen one back and they are working vigilantly to get it.