Alex Jones Sparks Wild Discussion After Rant Saying He's Ready to 'Eat' His Neighbors Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has sparked some conversation after a recent rant where he admitted he was planning on how he'd eat his neighbors. The tirade was inspired by the current Stay-at-Home guidelines, which were put in place by a number of state and local governments to help slow the spread of coronavirus. Although Jones was a noted opponent, several states' restrictions were lifted on Friday, including in Texas, where the host is based.
"I'll admit it," Jones began. "I will eat my neighbors. I'm not lettin' my kids die. I'm just gonna be honest. My superpower's bein' honest. I've extrapolated this out, and I won't have to for a few years because I've got food and stuff, but I'm literally looking at my neighbors now and goin' 'I'm ready to hang them up and gut 'em and skin 'em and chop 'em up and I'm ready. My daughters aren't starvin' to death. I'll eat my neighbors."
Georgia is opening everything despite 1K new cases in 24 hours.
Meanwhile, Alex Jones is planning who to eat first. Literally. pic.twitter.com/wAVGvxL5OP— Matt Rogers 🎙️ (@Politidope) May 1, 2020
"My superpower is being honest," Jones continued," I'll eat your a—. I will. I'm a combat model, optimal self-sufficiency. Probably the leader. The point is, is have you thought about that yet, because I'm someone who thought I could fix this, now I'm thinkin' about how I havin' to eat my neighbors. You think I like sizin' up my neighbor, how I'm gonna haul him up by a chain and chop his a— up? I'll do it! My children aren't goin' hungry! And that's what I want the globalists to know -- I will eat your a— first."
Jones is no stranger to giving a platform to strange and outright false claims. This recent segment was, of course, no exception.
Alex Jones once his neighbor walks outside #AlexJones #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/reXAHiyKRX— Showtime (@kaaal) May 1, 2020
Alex Jones neighbors should probably let him know the grocery store is still open.— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 1, 2020
I live in California, my ass is safe from getting eaten by Alex Jones... For now.— ☠️ L̶i̵l̷i̶t̴h̷ ̴L̷o̷v̶e̵t̷t̷ ☠️ (@LilithLovett) May 1, 2020
Alex Jones’ neighbors right now #AlexJones pic.twitter.com/XaOXILubKP— Josh Carson (@JCarsonGWB) May 1, 2020
alex jones neighbors when they see him licking his lips and sharpening a spear in his front lawn pic.twitter.com/v6lDobMXsV— becca (@SadMoreLikeRad) May 1, 2020
Craziest thing is that Alex Jones lives on the other side of Rand Paul's house.— Brian Collins (@BrianWCollins) May 1, 2020
bold of someone with Alex Jones' build to be ok with cannibalism. #meatmeatDELICIOUSmeat— r.matt (@emptyphantoms) May 1, 2020
Alex Jones wanting to eat his neighbours' ass only being maybe the third weirdest thing all week is the world we live in now.— El Copeo (@Kaciao5) May 1, 2020
Alex Jones' neighbour sells his house and all his possessions. pic.twitter.com/mx79RTE4rb— Cromwell (@Cromwell606) May 1, 2020
Michelle Obama: Kids should eat vegetables.
Conservatives: Fascism!
Alex Jones: I will eat my neighbor.
Conservatives: Patriotism!— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 1, 2020
god I cannot wait to get eaten by alex jones in a post apocalyptic hellscape— Ashton Nguyễn (@AWholeAshton) May 1, 2020
Just finished moving into my new house in Texas right next door to media personality Alex Jones. Now to take a big sip of coffee and log into twitter— Wild Geerters (@classiclib3ral) May 1, 2020