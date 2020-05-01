Alex Jones Sparks Wild Discussion After Rant Saying He's Ready to 'Eat' His Neighbors Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has sparked some conversation after a recent rant where he admitted he was planning on how he'd eat his neighbors. The tirade was inspired by the current Stay-at-Home guidelines, which were put in place by a number of state and local governments to help slow the spread of coronavirus. Although Jones was a noted opponent, several states' restrictions were lifted on Friday, including in Texas, where the host is based.

"I'll admit it," Jones began. "I will eat my neighbors. I'm not lettin' my kids die. I'm just gonna be honest. My superpower's bein' honest. I've extrapolated this out, and I won't have to for a few years because I've got food and stuff, but I'm literally looking at my neighbors now and goin' 'I'm ready to hang them up and gut 'em and skin 'em and chop 'em up and I'm ready. My daughters aren't starvin' to death. I'll eat my neighbors."

Georgia is opening everything despite 1K new cases in 24 hours. Meanwhile, Alex Jones is planning who to eat first. Literally. pic.twitter.com/wAVGvxL5OP — Matt Rogers 🎙️ (@Politidope) May 1, 2020

"My superpower is being honest," Jones continued," I'll eat your a—. I will. I'm a combat model, optimal self-sufficiency. Probably the leader. The point is, is have you thought about that yet, because I'm someone who thought I could fix this, now I'm thinkin' about how I havin' to eat my neighbors. You think I like sizin' up my neighbor, how I'm gonna haul him up by a chain and chop his a— up? I'll do it! My children aren't goin' hungry! And that's what I want the globalists to know -- I will eat your a— first."

Jones is no stranger to giving a platform to strange and outright false claims. This recent segment was, of course, no exception.