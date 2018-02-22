Housewife’s Murder Exposes Her Secret Life and Adult Website

The killing of an Alabama housewife outside her suburban home earlier this month revealed signs of a double life on the internet.

Kathleen Dawn West was found nearly naked and bleeding from her head by a neighbor outside her Calera, Alabama, home on Jan. 13, WTVT reported. She was 42 years old.

The police say that she had been murdered just outside of her Alabama home about 35 miles south of Birmingham. She was wearing only a sports bra.

Calera Police Chief Sean Lemley said his department is treating the case as a homicide but has not released any details.

While West described herself as a full-time wife and mother of one on Facebook, her internet presence also included a subscription-only website where she touted herself as Kitty Kat West, AL.com reported. The page included suggestive photos and invited readers to join her paid adult website for a monthly $15.99 subscription fee to view more risque content, WTVT reported.

Her last post on her Twitter page came the day before she was killed, WTVT reported. Police would not speculate as to whether her online activities led to her death.

Initially, West just tweeted links to a site where she sold clothing items, like dresses, coats, shoes and kid’s clothing. The feed took a sharp turn Aug. 11. when she tweeted.

Happy Frisky Friday – Let’s get this party started,” she tweeted along with a link to the pay-per-view site. The description included a link to a “wish list” page where viewers could purchase lingerie for her.

West also had a private Instagram account with nearly 52,000 followers that linked to a paid site that featured adult content and “naughty fun.” Some of the images were included on a site for “mature hotties.”

Her Facebook page also featured multiple suggestive photos of herself although no adult link was mentioned.

A private Facebook page was launched almost immediately and is devoted to theories about West’s killing. Hundreds of — many from out of state — those theories are as expansive as the group membership.

The family has also launched an online fundraising campaign to help pay for funeral costs. While West’s family has not commented publicly, her mother, Nancy Martin, wrote on the fundraising page that her daughter was “a cherished wife” and “a loving mother” to her daughter.

“So much negativity is out there, but with God all I see and hear is the goodness of my Kat,” Martin wrote.