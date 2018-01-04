Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Flights Ahead of ‘Bomb Cyclone’

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled ahead of the winter storm now making its way up the east coast.

The “bomb cyclone,” as many are referring to it, has brought freezing temperatures and snow as far south as Florida, and it’s sent the world into a panic. The icy conditions have caused hundreds of flights scheduled to leave from or arrive at locations in the affected regions to be cancelled.

The storm is named a “bomb cyclone” because the atmospheric pressure drops so suddenly in its wake. This causes hurricane force winds and a lasting, bone-chilling cold.

This morning, commuters in the south faced temperatures they haven’t seen for generations. In Raleigh, North Carolina, the temperature was 14-degrees Fahrenheit — the coldest its been in 130 years.

Even in Florida temperatures were below freezing, and Atlanta clocked in at 23-degrees.

However, the storm might not be finished. Winter storm warnings are in effect for huge swaths of the north east, and in some places blizzard warnings have taken their place. As much as 8 inches of snow will fall on the New Jersey shore and Long Island, and 14 inches are expected in Connecticut.

Along the coast, reaching up towards Cape Cod and Boston, the blizzard warning takes effect. The precipitation won’t just be accumulating snow, however. Sleet and ice are expected along with it, making travel a nightmare throughout the next day or two.

On top of that, the aftermath of the storm will be even colder than it has been for the past week. That’s saying a lot, as New England has been below freezing for ten days straight now.

Unfortunately, power outages, downed trees, and road work are expected. Check local listings for school closings, parking bans, and emergency services.