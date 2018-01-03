Watch How a Frustrated Airline Passenger Escaped a Delayed Flight

A Ryanair passenger fed up with sitting on the tarmac decided to wing his escape from the delayed flight.

The flier, a 57-year-old Polish national, was aboard Ryanair Flight FR8164, which had been delayed an hour in London and then was left sitting on the tarmac in Malaga for 30 minutes.

Fed up with waiting, the man opened an emergency exit and made his escape via the wing of the plane.

Cellphone footage that captured in the incident shows the man setting his luggage down before taking a seat on the wing, people in the background of the video laughing as the scene unfolded. He later boarded the flight again and was arrested by local police.

A passenger who had sat next to the unnamed man during the flight from London to Malaga told the Daily Mail that the man suffered from asthma and used the emergency exit because he needed air.

“It seems nobody noticed that the man who decided to exit the plane was suffering from asthma. He needed air, hence he decided to exit the plane, but Civil Guards didn’t want to listen to what he had to say,” the passenger said. “I was talking to him throughout the flight and there was a few times he was using his inhaler. He also took medication just before the flight took off. He chuckled at one point, saying, ‘If I don’t take [the inhaler] with me, I’ll be in heaven sooner than you know it.”

Another passenger claimed that the man had simply decided that wasn’t going to wait any longer, stating that “He activated the emergency door and left, saying, ‘I’m going via the wing.’ It was surreal.”

Police have opened a complaint against the man for breaching security.