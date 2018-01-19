Adult Star Olivia Lua Dies at 23

It has been reported that adult film star Olivia Lua has died at the age of 23.

A statement was released by LA Direct Models, announcing the tragic loss of their client and friend, as shared by XBIZ.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Much comment has recently been made on the number of adult stars having passed in the last year and with great sadness we must inform that the list has grown longer,” said Derek Hay, the agency’s operator. “May she rest in peace.”

“Olivia joined LA Direct Models in April 2017, though had not been available for work since early October of last year, as she had been facing some personal challenges that had seen her in residential rehab for a period of nearly three months and from which she had been out for about a month, hoping to make a return to work in the early part of this year,” the statement continued.

A post shared by Olivia Lua (@oliviaxlua) on Jul 13, 2017 at 9:37pm PDT

“We learned today that she had returned to a different facility in West Hollywood after a relapse, approximately a week ago, at which she was found deceased this morning. Family and close friends [said] they had deep concern at the volume of prescription drugs prescribed to Olivia and the danger this posed [to] her. If this was mixed with recreational drugs or alcohol, it is believed this to be the cause of her passing,” the statement added.

“We at Direct Models obviously can barely believe we are issuing a notice such as this, not once but twice, in such a short space of time. The coincidence that both of these models chosen stage names is Olivia is solely that and they otherwise have no connection. We actually do not think they had ever met.”

The other “Olivia” that LA Direct mentions is adult star Olivia Nova who was found dead at the beginning of Jan. in Las Vegas at the age of 20.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened,” the agency concluded. “We have expressed our sympathy to those closest to her.”

Additionally, Hay told reporters that she had not yet spoken with anyone from the coroners office and therefore had no other information or details available.