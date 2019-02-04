Adam Levine’s 50-Yard Line Super Bowl Photos Tease Epic Maroon 5 Halftime Show

There’s a lot of controversy around Maroon 5‘s Super Bowl halftime show, but that is not stopping Adam Levine from promising an epic show.

The frontman has posted a pair of rehearsal shots straight from the 50-yard-line at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. While the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams will face off on Sunday night, Maroon 5 had taken over the gridiron with a neon stage for Saturday rehearsals.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Levine posted a the edge of a white-light-bordered stage on Instagram with the field in the background.

While that was a cryptic photo, he soon followed up with a clearer photo.

The 39-year-old Voice coach is seen posing in a black-and-white image with small crowd looking on. In the background, rows and rows of empty stadium are shown. There is also a sign message that reads “no photos, no video, no social media in the seating bowl.”

Levine himself is seen holding a guitar and wearing a leather jacket.

Levine captioned the picture with one word: “Bet.”

The photos have racked up a combined total of more than 925,000 likes.

While he appears to be in the zone, there has been a lot of negativity thrown at Levine and company for accepting the gig. However, he has addressed the controversy around the performance in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday.

“No one thought about it more than I did,” Levine said. “No one put more thought and love into this than I did. … I spoke to many people, most importantly though, I silenced all the noise and listened to myself, and made my decision about how I felt.”

He added, “[Detractors of the performance] will be [heard] — that’s all I want to say because I don’t want to spoil anything. And once again, I like to think that people know where I stand as a human being after two decades doing this. I’m not a speaker. I’m not a public speaker. I do speak, but it’s through the music. My life’s work and what I put out into the universe has been positive and hopefully inspiring … So, what I would say is, you know, we are going to do what we keep on doing, hopefully without becoming politicians and continuing to use the one voice we know how to use properly. To make people understand, we got you. We got you.”

The Super Bowl will air at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images