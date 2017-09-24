Aaron Rodgers Responds to Donald Trump’s Comments With ‘Family’ Photo

Green Bay Packers player Aaron Rodgers has responded to the president’s recent controversial comments about players who kneel during the national anthem in support of their fellow NFL teammates.

#unity #brotherhood #family #dedication #love # A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Sep 24, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

The 33-year-old Super Bowl XLV champion took to Instagram Saturday following comments Donald Trump made in Alabama on Friday. The president told supporters at a rally that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick should be fired for protesting during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“Get that son of a b—- off the field right now, out. He’s fired. He’s fired!” Trump said.

While Rodgers has not publicly spoken out on the issue, the image he shared to Instagram was less than subtle.

The Packers quarterback shared an image of himself kneeling on the field with his teammates alongside hashtags, “unity,” “brotherhood,” “family,” “dedication” and “love.”

Since then, many NFL players have been doubling down on the president’s comments, especially after he took to Twitter to attack them and suggest fans boycott all games.

“If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem,” Trump tweeted. “If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do!”

Photo credit: Twitter / @gopackersnation