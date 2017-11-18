Here’s How Much Aaron Hernandez’s House Sold For

Earlier this year, former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez died by suicide while in prison, and now details have emerged regarding the sale price of his home.

Hernandez’s Massachusetts mansion is reported to have sold for one million dollars to a man named Arif Khan.

Kahn is a 23-year-old who is a huge fan of the Patriots, Hernandez’s former team, according to a story from PEOPLE.

“It has a bad name to it, but it’s probably one of the most famous houses in Massachusetts,” Khan told reporters. “Nobody wants to buy a house with Aaron Hernandez‘s name on it, but I feel a name change and a little upgrade on the property will increase its value.”

Additionally, Khan stated that he’ll likely have to spend $150,000 on top of the price in order to have some immediate repairs done.

“There were doors broken down, I assume by the police,” he explained. “There was also a big water leak in the garage. The garage has to be gutted. But as an investor, that would not scare me. It just seems like there’s so much upside there. The community, too. That’s the only way I can look at it.”

He also said that his goal is to be able to move into the home before Christmas but he did not seem certain that would happen or not.

As was previously reported, the former tight end went on trial for two other murders while he was serving his life-without-parole sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd in 2013. Hernandez took his own life in April of this year.