Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancee Says ‘Prison Lover’ Lied About Suicide Note, Thinks Letter To Daughter Is Forged

Aaron Hernandez's fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins, has spoken out saying that she believes the ex-NFL star was not gay and that he did not have a prison lover.

During an interview with Dr. Phil, Shayanna Jenkins said that she believes the allegations regarding the former New England Patriots star are a "crock of bull."

"I had no indication or any feeling that he was gay," she said. "He was very much a man to me. I don't know where this came from."

Jenkins continued by saying: "It's embarrassing in a sense, it's hurtful. Regardless if it was true or not, it's just not something that I saw. It's not something I believe and it's not him."

Shayanna Jenkins explained that she first was made aware of the bisexual rumors from his defense team. She asked her boyfriend about the claims and "He said it wasn't [true]."

When the news of Hernandez's death broke, the initial reports claimed that he penned three suicide letters. One to Jenkins, another to his daughter, and a final note to his prison boyfriend, Kyle Kennedy. Jenkins says she does not know who Kennedy is.

"I don't know who this Kyle Kennedy is. I've never heard of him, honestly. Aaron has never mentioned him," she said.

Shayanna also addressed the rumors that Aaron and Kyle filed a request to share a cell together, which was reportedly denied.

"Aaron liked to be in a single cell, from my knowledge," she said.

As for a third suicide note to Kyle, Shayanna says it does not exist.

"There's nothing for Kyle Kennedy," she said. "It's nonexistent."

"If Kyle Kennedy was such a close friend, and Aaron was telling him he wanted to 'hang it up,' he would still be here because Kyle Kennedy should have, you know, poked that lightbulb in somebody's head and been a true friend and stopped it."

"I think it's very foolish for a man, or his counsel, to come out and talk about a $50,000 watch when he has a child, and offer his condolences to his fiancée and his child but then asking for such things or saying such things. It's not commendable," she said. "I think it's a crock of bull."

Shayanna also spoke out about the suicide letter that Hernandez reportedly left behind for his 4-year-old daughter. She believes that the note was possibly forged.

"It did have her name on the top as normal. But as far as the content, very vague, very short, nothing seemed very personal, very loving of course, sensitive, but nothing personal," she said.

"I feel like with this being such a high profile case, any kind of information can be gathered and put into something. I feel like writing a four-year-old, you can kind of say anything. You're talking about a guy who was present but not present. So no, it wasn't personal in that way where he was referencing games or pet names or favorite books. It was nothing like that."

