4 Killed, 4 Injured in Missouri Police Chase Crash

A police chase in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday resulted in the deaths of four people with another four seriously injured.

The Associated Press reports a Jeep was pulled over by police when the driver fled and crashed into another car at an intersection.

Two of the victims have been identified as 29-year-old Aaron Daniel and 28-year-old Shawn Johnson, both Kansas City natives. A third victim in the car also died, as well as a female passenger in the Jeep.

Victoria M. Brown was charged with three counts of second-degree murder on Saturday as well as resisting a lawful stop. The Kansas City Star reports more charges could be on the way following the fourth victim’s death.

Police told The Star the chase started when authorities attempted to make a stop because the driver failed to obey a stop sign. Police suspected the car was stolen.

The vehicle headed west at 90 miles per hour and rounded a curve when it hit the side of a Dodge Avenger. Johnson and Daniel were both pronounced dead at the scene, as well as the unnamed victim in the Jeep. The third victim inside the Dodge was rushed to the hospital as well three others who were also inside the fleeing Jeep with serious injuries. The Dodge passenger died later at a local hospital.

Brown was one of the group that was hospitalized with serious injuries.

“Officers were not in very close proximity — they were actually pretty far east of where the collision occurred and had lost sight of the suspect vehicle at the time that it happened,” Sgt. Bill Mahoney told The Star.

Mahoney also spoke with the local Independence newspaper, The Examiner.

“We do know that the blue Jeep struck the silver Dodge at an angle,” Mahoney said, “which indicates the Dodge was passing through the intersection or had been eastbound and was making a left hand turn.”