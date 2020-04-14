Walmart Under Fire After Customer Says She Was Barred From Buying Baby Car Seat

Walmart has adopted a new policy stopping customers from buying "non-essential items" during the coronavirus pandemic, but many are taking issue with the definition. A customer in Michigan went viral with a Facebook post about how she was unable to purchase a car seat, which she argued was essential. Walmart has now clarified that particular issue, but it is still getting blowback from a lot of customers.

A Walmart representative told reporters from Business Insider that "Michigan customers are able to purchase baby car seats, baby furniture and other infant products at their local Walmart." The case of Kerri Dennis in Big Rapids, Michigan, which went viral on Facebook, was an anomaly, but in general the company still intends the products they truly need during this crisis. Still, on social media, many are wondering where they will draw the line.

"Since when is a car seat non-essential?" Dennis wrote in her post. "They always say it's illegal and unsafe if you don't have your child in a car seat, but deem them non-essential when you can still buy lottery and cigarettes?"

Dennis' encounter followed an address by Michigan Vo. Gretcher Whitmer on Thursday, mandating that big box stores like Walmart, Target and Costco only sell "essential" products during this crisis. The idea is that stores that are allowed to sell electronics, toys or other "nonessential" items may draw bored people out of their self-isolation and risk spreading the virus more.

Still, finding the line between essential and nonessential has been a struggle already. Whitmer's order did not specifically ban car seats and baby gear, according to Business Insider, but it was left up to the store employees. Walmart said that it is now trying to better define "essential" with its managers.

Clearly it will take a while for the specifics to be ironed out. In the meantime, here is what social media is saying about stories like Dennis'.