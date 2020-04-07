Nancy Grace Reveals Coronavirus Diagnosis in Her Family, Comments on 'Hysteria' of Traveling as Pandemic Cases Increase (Exclusive)

✖

Fox Nation anchor Nancy Grace revealed that a member of her family has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. The news came just after Grace spoke exclusively to Pop Culture.com about the "hysteria" she experienced while traveling abroad in March, as the pandemic cases were beginning to increase and stay-at-home orders had not yet gone into full effect across the country.

During her podcast Crime Stories With Nancy Grace, which is available to stream for all Fox Nation subscribers, the iconic legal commentator spoke about the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic. "People are dropping dead. Dropping dead," she said, going on to share her personal experience with it. "I had one of my very closest family members [diagnosed] with coronavirus in California," she revealed. "This is not a laughing matter."

The news comes after Grace spoke with Pop Culture.com in March, shortly after returning from traveling overseas. When asked if she had encountered any of the chaos surrounding airports while the virus was beginning to spread more rapidly, Grace confirmed that she had. "I did encounter it, but you know what, it all turned out fine," she said at the time. The 60-year-old then went on to share that while she and her family dealt with some hectic situations, they ultimately made it home without incident. "There was a lot of hysteria in air and long lines and vats of Purell everywhere, and so it was just that not a calm sight, but we came through just fine," she said.

On Crime Stories, after revealing the harrowing news about her family member testing positive for coronavirus, Grace also commented on the trend of pranksters and who aren't taking COVID-19 seriously. "Can I tell you something else? This same guy Larz, with a 'Z' — 21 years old, old enough to know better — was also part of a craze where 'stuntsters' would lick tubs of ice cream in supermarkets. Then he posted himself languishing in a hospital bed saying that he has COVID-19. That is ... painting COVID-19 with a stunt, with a hoax brush and I don't like it. These examples it's setting and not only that, potentially giving other people COVID-19."

She then took things a step further and chided opportunistic social media users who may try to sue the pandemic as a means of garnering viral fame. "I'm worried about this making light of coronavirus," she said. "I doubt pretty seriously that families of those people that are in the hospital struggling to breathe right now or have passed away think it's very funny."