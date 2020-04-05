Hobby Lobby Shoppers Sound off After Company Closes All Stores and Furloughs Most Employees

Hobby Lobby officially closed down all of its locations on Friday due to the coronavirus pandemic, and customers are still in shock over the whole saga. The craft store chain made waves last month when it refused to close its doors, saying that it qualified as an "essential business." When it finally shut down, many people were equally disturbed by the treatment its employees got.

Hobby Lobby shut down all of its stores across the country on Friday after days of fighting to stay open, sometimes even incurring police intervention. The chain has now furloughed most of its employees, keeping on just a few for administrative functions and warehouse work. Even now, however, the company insists that it offers "essential products."

"We know our customers relied on us to provide essential products, including materials to make personal protective equipment, such as face masks, educational supplies for the countless parents who are now educating their children from home, and the thousands of small arts and crafts businesses who rely on us for supplies to make their products," the company's announcement read.

Many customers were upset with Hobby Lobby after the announcement came out, feeling that the company's actions had created a worst-case scenario for workers, who had to keep going in well into the rest of the country's quarantine, and are now out of work. Others felt that the company's usefulness had just been proven, since the CDC changed its recommendation on face coverings and masks on Friday.

Here is what social media is saying in the wake of Hobby Lobby's closure.