'Tiger King': Has Jeff Lowe Moved From Joe Exotic's Old Zoo Yet?

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness quickly took the No. 1 spot on Netflix's Top 10 since it's release two weeks ago. However, because people were so quick to invest, viewers have a lot of unanswered questions after its final episode in the docuseries. But now, the co-directors and writers, Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin are clearing a few of them up via the Los Angeles Times.

One question that many are curious about is whether or not Joe "Exotic" Maldonado-Passage's former business partner Jeff Lowe has moved from the famous roadside zoo yet or not to re-open it at a different location.

"Not yet," Goode replied. "My guess — and it may be unfair for me to say this — I think he's gonna struggle to get it open. Obviously, in our current state of affairs, I doubt a lot of people are going to these places. I doubt he has much in the way of ticket sales. I don't know what Jeff Lowe's balance sheet is, but if he's trying to solicit money from Shaquille O'Neal... ."

The NBA player made a brief appearance in the docuseries and fans had questions following it. O'Neal admitted that while he has a fascination with tigers, once he found out what was going on at the park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, he stopped going.

"... I can't see how Shaquille O'Neal's handlers would allow him to invest," he added.

Maldonado-Passage is currently in prison but is "ecstatic" over the fact that he's "famous" now from the Netflix original. "Joe has called me quite a few times over the last few days and week," Goode revealed. "One, he is absolutely ecstatic about the series and the idea of being famous. He's absolutely thrilled. I think he is trying to be an advocate for — no surprise — criminal justice reform. He is in a cage and of course he's gonna say that he now recognizes what he did to these animals."

Maldonado-Passage has been charged with 17 counts of animal abuse and two counts of murder-for-hire and is asking President Donald Trump to excuse them all as he pleads for his freedom. On top of that, he's also suing Lowe, James Garretson — who was a confidential informant for the prosecution — and the US Fish and Wildlife Service for $94 million dollars. He's accusing both Lowe and Garretson of using the zoo "as a front for credit card fraud, ID theft, mail fraud, illegal drugs, human trafficking, and selling tiger parts."