Google Down: YouTube, Spotify, Hulu and Search Engine Crash Across US, and Social Media Sounds Off

Social media users are reporting that Google is down. Beginning mid-morning Thursday, tracking site DownDetector.com saw a surge in reports related to Google and associated apps and services, including the Google search engine, YouTube, Spotify, and Hulu. The reports mostly seem to be coming from those in the United States The reported issues come as people across the world practice social distancing, many employers now having employees work from home and schools moving to online learning amid the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, some have voiced concerns over whether the influx of people using the internet would cause a strain. At this time, it remains unclear what has caused the apparent outage, and none of the companies have yet released statements, though social media is flooding with users expressing their concern.

Google Google saw a spike in reported issues on Down Detector beginning just before 10 a.m. Thursday. With only a handful of reports in the hours beforehand, reports surged to more than 13,500 by 10:30 a.m. Down Detector showed that 69 percent of the reports were are related to log in issues with 30 percent of the reports having to do with search.

YouTube The video-sharing platform began experiencing just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, with Down Detector logging more than 4,000 reports of service issues at the time of this posting. Of the reports, 63 percent have to do with watching videos on the platform, 22 percent with the website itself, and 13 percent relating to video upload.

Spotify Users also reported issues with digital music service Spotify. Beginning at around the same time as YouTube, users reported problems with streaming music (73 percent of reports), issues with the website (17 percent of reports), and problems logging in (8 percent of reports). Currently, there have been nearly 1,000 reports.

Hulu Streaming platform Hulu has also been affected by the outage, though Down Detector shows that issues have been coming and going for the past 24 hours. Reports of problems spiked at 1 p.m. Wednesday and dropped again throughout the following hours. Beginning at 10 a.m., however, the issues returned, with nearly 200 reports on Down Detectors. Of the reports, 68 percent are related to video streaming, 19 percent related to log in, and 12 percent related to the website, according to Down Detector.

