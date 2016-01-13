“Brondes” Have More Fun

(Photo: Getty)

As women we reserve the right to change our minds.

Or, to just never fully make up our minds at all.

So while it might take us an hour to decide what we want to eat for dinner, luckily we don't have to make such daunting decisions when it comes to our hair anymore—thanks to the newest color trend taking over 2015.

It's not brown, and it's not blonde; it's the perfect combination of both, and it's the easiest solution to your hair color indecisiveness this fall. Think of it as this season's new-and-improved ombre—the color everyone in Hollywood is trying this year.

Due to a combination of strategically placed highlights, light-reflecting color and deliberately visible roots, bronde looks naturally sexy on all hair types.

Besides the obvious golden glow you'll automatically get, going bronde has several other functional advantages we are loving.

If you have naturally "mousy" colored hair (or "dishwater" blonde, what my mother so lovingly refers to mine as), and you want a break from the non-stop highlights and intensive dye jobs, bronde is a great way for you to scale back a little.

Or if you're naturally a dark brunette and feeling like you need to add some life to your dull locks, bronde also works great to add some dimension and break up the monochromatic elements.

There are so many reasons to love this sun-kissed trend, but so far our favorite is the fact that we can majorly cut down on our salon visits. Since the point of bronde is to let your natural color shine through, you can wave goodbye to your stylist for a while (and say hello to saving some serious cash).

Basically, we're already pretty convinced it's perfect for everyone… but if you're still on the fence, take a look at the gorgeous celebs below who've totally nailed the look.