Tubi users have been all over the place with their viewing habits recently, as every movie in the top 5 most watched on the free, ad-supported streamer right now are all in different genres.

Keep reading to find out which five made the cut, with trailers and descriptions attached.

5. 2 Fast 2 Furious

Remember when the F&F movies were just about racing cars? Official Synopsis: “In this adrenaline-fueled thrill ride, ex-cop on the run Brian O’Conner takes an explosive new turn into the outlaw street-racing scene.”

4. Mile 22

Ronda Rousey is in this, remember her? Official Synopsis: “An elite American intelligence official tries to smuggle a mysterious police officer with sensitive information out of the country.”

3. Next Friday

The original Friday is on Tubi, too. Official Synopsis: “Fleeing a neighborhood bully, a man leaves South Central Los Angeles to live with his lottery-winner uncle. But trouble finds him even in the suburbs.”

2. Friday the 13th (2009)

It’s too bad this one wasn’t at #3 so we could make a ‘Next Friday the 13th’ joke. Official Synopsis: “In search of his missing sister at an abandoned summer camp, a young man and his friends come face-to-mask with the infamous machete-wielding maniac.”

1. Ladyhawke

Rutger Hauer turns into a wolf in this. Official Synopsis: “A medieval pickpocket who escapes the noose becomes indebted to a shapeshifting knight and his star-crossed lover on a revenge quest to kill a bishop.”