'The Game' Season 2: Adriyan Rae and Vaughn Hebron Talk 'Plot Twists' in New Season (Exclusive)

The Game Season 2 is now streaming on Paramount+, and fans are invested in a blossoming relationship. Adriyan Rae and Vaughn Hebron play Brittany Pitts and Jamison Fields, respectively, who are looking to take things to the next level. PopCulture.com exclusively spoke to Rae and Hebron, and they teased what they can expect from their character and the entire season.

"A lot of plot twists," Hebron exclusively told PopCulture. "I think fans can expect to see some of the characters go to some very real and sometimes dark places along their journey. I think the issues that were brought up in Season 1 continue to be issues a lot, and they actually kind of take a form of itself that kind of gets very dark a little bit for some of the characters. So I think they can expect to see that. And I think they can also expect to see how the strike really, how that affects everything. How that affects everything that's going on with each one of the characters and the extent to what they'll go to make the best of their situation."

(Photo: Boris Martin)

Along with her relationship with Jamison, Brittany is looking to get on track when it comes to her career and finances. After being fired by Tasha Mack (Wendy Raquel Robinson), Brittany got a job as a hostess at the club she pitched to Las Vegas Fighting Fury owner Colonel Ulysses S. Thatcher (Tim Daly). Rae loves where Brittany is now considering where she was at the end of Season 1.

"I will say that I am proud to say that Brittany busts her behind and her hard work does pay off. Her resilience, her persistence, all of it really works in her favor," she said. "And she continues to stay grounded and very intentional. And the chips fall, things seem like it was rock bottom, but it was all for a reason. It was all for a reason. And it's kind of like that situation where you ask God for something and he says no and you cry about it, but it was because he has something 10 times better in the other hand for you. That is the exact situation that goes on with Brittany in this season. And it's so beautiful to see."

In the Season 2 premiere, fans get to learn more about Jamison's past and how he was arrested. It was an experience that Hebron enjoyed because it was almost like he was playing a different character. "It was really fun," he said. "It literally wrote on my script, I was like, 'You are 18 again, so act like it.' Being an 18-year-old, you're going to Alabama. You're the top running back in the country. You got your girl. You just came from prom. Your whole life is set in front of you, and you just feel like you're on top of the world. And hopefully, this translated with the performance. Jamison just really felt like he was untouchable. He felt he had this... He just felt so good. He felt like everything was going to be fine. All of y'all tripping. Me and Allison are great. He was just so carefree. So it was really fun to just be and just let loose. The first scene, he's dancing and stuff. So yeah, it was extremely fun."