'Space Jam 2': 9 More 'Looney Tunes' Characters Confirmed in the Trailer

Space Jam: A New Legacy will be released in three months, and a new trailer was shared on social media this past weekend to get fans ready. Along with LeBron James and Bugs Bunny, fans also saw various Looney Tunes characters that haven't been previously announced. The sequel to Space Jam is shaping up to be like the original which was released in 1996 and featured Michael Jordan.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, James talked about following in Jordan's footsteps when it comes to Space Jam. In my younger days, part of the thinking, besides focusing on the game of basketball, was, "Space Jam was so good, how can I top this?" There's always going to be conversations about LeBron trying to do everything that Michael [did]. So when I was younger, you'd give in to those. But I've gotten older, and you know who you are."

James continued: "You know what you believe in, and you know what you stand for. Those type of conversations are going to happen anyway. They don't really get to you as much as they [would] when you're younger." Here's a look at the nine additional Looney Tunes characters that have been confirmed for the film.