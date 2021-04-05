'Space Jam 2': 9 More 'Looney Tunes' Characters Confirmed in the Trailer

By Brian Jones

Space Jam: A New Legacy will be released in three months, and a new trailer was shared on social media this past weekend to get fans ready. Along with LeBron James and Bugs Bunny, fans also saw various Looney Tunes characters that haven't been previously announced. The sequel to Space Jam is shaping up to be like the original which was released in 1996 and featured Michael Jordan.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, James talked about following in Jordan's footsteps when it comes to Space Jam. In my younger days, part of the thinking, besides focusing on the game of basketball, was, "Space Jam was so good, how can I top this?" There's always going to be conversations about LeBron trying to do everything that Michael [did]. So when I was younger, you'd give in to those. But I've gotten older, and you know who you are."

James continued: "You know what you believe in, and you know what you stand for. Those type of conversations are going to happen anyway. They don't really get to you as much as they [would] when you're younger." Here's a look at the nine additional Looney Tunes characters that have been confirmed for the film.

Marvin Martian

Marvin Martian isn't seen directly in the Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer. However, Bugs Bunny is seen wearing his signature helmet. Also, Bugs Bunny and James are seen traveling with Marvin's flying saucer around the Server-Verse. 

Yosemite Sam

One of Bugs Bunny's biggest foes, Yosemite Sam is known as "the fastest gun north, south, east and west of the Pecos," as mentioned by Screen Rant. He returns to Space Jam 2 and is seen shooting the basketball with his pistols. 

Elmer Fudd

Elmer Fudd is known for hunting Buggs Bunny and Daffy Duck and never succeeding. He is briefly seen in the trailer and looks to be a key contributor to the Tune Squad. Let's hope he can focus on the game and not on "hunting wabbits." 

Wile E. Coyote

If the Road Runner is in Space Jam: A New Legacy, then Wile E. Coyote is not far behind. The two were first paired together in 1948 and have been at it ever since. No matter how hard Wile E. Coyote tries, he can never coach the Road Runner. 

Granny

Emma "Granny" Webster might be the MVP of the tune squad. The owner of Tweety and Sylvester shows off her moves in the trailer, and fans love it. She first appeared in 1937 as the grandmother of Little Red Riding Hood.

Gossamer

Gossamer developed a following over the years despite appearing in only two of the Looney Tunes shorts and not getting a name until 1980. Gossamer's size will be needed in the big game which can be seen starting July 16. 

Porky Pig

Unlike Gossamer, Porky Pig was in more than two Looney Tunes shorts. He normally teams up with Daffy Duck, and while he doesn't speak in the trailer he seems ready to ball with James. 

Sylvester

If Granny and Tweety are in Space Jam: A New Legacy, it only made sense to have Sylvester in the mix. The cat could never get a hold of Tweety, and Granny would knock sense into him if he got out of hand. 

Foghorn Leghorn

Foghorn Leghorn could be the best trash-talker on the court as he won't stop once he gets going. The funny thing is Foghorn doesn't talk in the trailer, but it's very likely he will have a lot to say once the movie starts streaming on HBO Max and released in theatres this summer. 

