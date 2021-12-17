‘Rumble’ Star Geraldine Viswanathan Breaks Down Her ‘Cool’ Role in Paramount+ Film (Exclusive)

Rumble is the new animated film from Paramount+ that was released this week. And with WWE Studios producing the movie, Rumble takes a look at a world where monsters and professional wrestling collide. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Geraldine Viswanathan who voices the character, Winnie Coyle, in Rumble. She explained why she wanted to be part of a very unique film.

“I thought the script and the underdog story was really sweet, and it definitely spoke to me,” Viswanathan told PopCulture. “I thought Winnie was such a cool girl. I thought her taking on this coach role, and being so driven and disciplined, and working hard. I thought that she was a very admirable, young heroine in this story and I really liked her energy.”

https://youtu.be/2GdXU-0Cfqc

Winnie is an 18-year-old who is looking for the next pro wrestling champion for the city of Stoker after the reigning champion Tentacular left for another city. She discovers a monster named Steve/Rayburn Jr. who is down on his luck. Despite not being the most talented wrestler, Steve gains confidence after getting tips from Winnie, which leads to a title match against Tentacular.

“I think that I identify with her drive and sort of tenacity,” Viswanathan said when asked if she is similar to Winnie. “I think I’m a little less disciplined than her, maybe, but I’m working on it. I definitely look up to her. Yeah, definitely relate to her a lot.” Rumble also stars Will Arnett, Terry Crews, Ben Schwartz and WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns. Viswanathan said the wrestling aspect of the film is what stood out to her.

“I sort of got into wrestling over quarantine and I thought it was a really cool environment,” Viswanathan stated. “I loved the monsters, obviously. I knew that they were going to be super cute. I think it’s easy to root for the underdogs and I really related to their journey, and the friendship element too. I think that they have a really sweet, unlikely friendship between tiny girl and huge monster.”

Viswanathan also revealed her favorite scene in Rumble. “I love the scene when they figure out that Rayburn can dance, that he loves dancing,” she said. “I think that’s really sweet, and the music in that, it’s just a really feel-good moment, and they’ve kind of found the magic ingredient. Yeah. I really like the Lady Mayhem character, I think Bridget Everett’s so funny. I really liked seeing her voice work in that.”