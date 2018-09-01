Robin Wright Dishes on How ‘House of Cards’ Ends

Robin Wright made sure to tell House of Cards fans they are not ready for what’s about to happen during the sixth and final season.

In a recent interview, the actress opened up about the final season of the series as well as how she felt as the series halted production temporarily in the midst of Kevin Spacey’s scandal and firing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[The final season’s] pretty wild. I mean, we’re doing an opera. And we went operatic!” she told Net-A-Porter. “I don’t know how much more we could have topped ourselves. You’ll be surprised.”

Despite the controversy surrounded production of the sixth season, including the firing of former star Kevin Spacey, Wright said she feels proud of the final chapter, but sounded unsure to say so when she was asked if she was.

“I think because I’ve never said those words about myself – ‘I am proud of this thing.’” She smiles and nods. “But I do. I do feel proud.”

During the interview, Wright broke her silence on Spacey’s multiple allegations of assault and harassment against him. She revealed that after the scandal broke the series was “very, very close” to being canceled.

“Because of the climate at that time. The air was thick, you know,” Wright told the outlet. “Harvey Weinstein… People were [saying], ‘We have to shut everything down or otherwise it will look like we are glorifying and honoring this thing that’s dirty.”

She felt differently, however, saying, “our show’s not dirty.” Wright advocated for a final season to wrap up the storylines.

“I believed we should finish. I believed we should honor our commitment. To people that loved the show, also. Why quit?”

Netflix announced their decision to fire Spacey after numerous accusations of misconduct against the actor surfaced including several from people who worked on House of Cards.

Despite the actor denying the allegations, Netflix announced they would not “be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey.” The streaming platform also announced they had scrapped the film Gore, which starred Spacey and was already in post-production.

When asked if Spacey deserved a second chance to revitalize his career, Wright told the outlet: “I believe every human being has the ability to reform… In that sense, second chances, or whatever you are going to call it – absolutely, I believe in that. It’s called growth.”

House of Cards‘ final season will be made available to stream Friday, Nov. 2 on Netflix.