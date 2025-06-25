One of 2025’s Spookiest Horror Movies Is Now Streaming on Hulu

Ready for a good scare?

Ocean’s Eleven and Magic Mike filmmaker Steven Soderbergh did something out of his comfort zone earlier this year when he wrote and directed Presence, a horror film about ghosts. The result is one of the spookiest, nail-biting scary movies you’ll see in 2025.

In the film, the Payne family moves into their new home in the suburbs and discovers they are not alone—their house is haunted by a ghost who may or may not be malevolent. The catch? The “ghost” is the camera itself, held by Soderbergh as he walks around the house.

Indeed, every long take you see in the movie (of which there are several) is the world-famous director holding a camera up to his actors’ faces while he runs around the house in rubber slippers to prevent making noise.

Soderbergh said the idea for the film came from his wife’s belief that their house is haunted by a ghost, who they nicknamed “Mimi.” In an interview with the LA Times, where he discussed his desire to film a ghost story where he also plays the ghost, he said the presence of “Mimi” set off a light bulb for a new script. “It got me thinking about how Mimi would feel about us being in her house. Is Mimi pissed at us living here?”

Presence was critically acclaimed, and currently sports an 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. Most critics called it another unique experiment from the acclaimed director, who has made several out-of-the-box films in recent years—like Unsane, a psychological drama shot completely on an iPhone 7, and Kimi, a COVID-era thriller starring Zoe Kravitz as a hacker scared to leave her apartment.

Presence is now streaming on Hulu.