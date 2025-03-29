Running Point and Temptation Island have finally left Netflix’s top 5. In their place are a batch of new shows; however, the top 2 titles are still going strong, showing some real staying power.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 TV shows list as it currently stands on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.)

5. Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn’s Treasure

Official Synopsis: “In 2010, 80 year-old Forrest Fenn hid a fantastical treasure in the mountains north of Santa Fe. The key to finding it lay within a cryptic 24-line poem, spurring a decade-long treasure hunt where people gave up their jobs, their families, even their lives in pursuit of Fenn’s hidden millions. Now, for the community of devoted hunters, this dangerous pursuit of gold has become an obsessive search for the meaning of truth. This doc series will profile something exceedingly rare – a treasure hunt where the treasure is actually found – and the mystery of where it may be hidden again.”

4. Caught

Official Synopsis: “Reporter Ema Garay gains visibility in digital journalism by catching criminals who tend to evade justice. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Leo Mercer, a social worker who ends up being the main suspect in her investigation of the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl.”

3. Million Dollar Secret

Official Synopsis: “This is a game of wit, cunning and deception. Twelve strangers enter a sumptuous lakeside estate and in each of their rooms is a mysterious welcome gift — a box. Eleven of them are empty and one contains $1,000,000, and it’s for that guest to keep — as long as they keep their identity hidden. Devilish games will reveal clues about the millionaire’s identity, and they must do whatever it takes to keep their Million Dollar Secret.”

2. The Residence

Official Synopsis: “132 rooms. 157 suspects. 1 dead body. 1 wildly eccentric detective. 1 disastrous State Dinner. The Residence, a new series from Shondaland, is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.”

1. Adolescence

Official Synopsis: “When a 13-year-old is accused of the murder of a classmate, his family, therapist and the detective in charge are all left asking: What really happened?”