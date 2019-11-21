Netflix Streaming App and Site Crashes for Users Across US and UK

Netflix was down Thursday morning for thousands of subscribers across the world. The issue, affecting the ability to stream TV shows and movies on the platform, largely affected those in the United States and Europe, though those in other areas of the world, including Japan, China, and the Netherlands also reported issues.

The issue began at around 7:30 a.m., according to DownDetector.com, which showed more than 1,000 reports of issues affecting the service. Of those reports, 74 percent were related to video streaming issues, 20 percent were related to connection issues, and 4 percent were related to login issues.

“Down here in Austin, Texas. Won’t play on Smartcast or phone or my computer,” one person wrote.

“Down in Indianapolis IN–not working on mobile phone,” another wrote.

“Netflix down in Portugal, cant use on browser but works on phone,” a third added.

According to those on Twitter, any attempt to access either the website or the app was met with an error code reading, “ui 800 3.”

Netflix Error UI-800-3. Am I not the only one? pic.twitter.com/Tn9HSGAwkR — ferris child (@eonology) November 21, 2019

Others reported seeing an error page reading, “oops, something went wrong. There was an unexpected error. Please reload the page and try again.”

As reports of issues continued to stream in, Netflix‘s official support Twitter account began responding to concerned subscribers.

“At the moment we are experiencing technical problems, we are busy rectifying this as quickly as possible,” Netflix tweeted. “I recommend trying Netflix again at a later date. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

Responding to another user, the platform directed those experiencing the “ui 800 3” error code to their help center, which stated that “it typically points to information stored on your device that needs to be refreshed” and listed various ways to troubleshoot the issue.

Netflix also addressed the issue in a statement on their website.

“We strive to bring you TV shows and movies you want to watch, whenever you want to watch them, but on very rare occasions we do experience a service outage. If we are experiencing an interruption to our streaming service, we’ll keep this page up to date with a description of the problem,” the statement reads.

As of this time, reports of issues seem to be steadily dropping and Netflix states that they are “up” and “are not currently experiencing an interruption to our streaming service.”