Netflix Releases Full Holiday Movies and TV Slate

It may only be October, but it’s already beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Netflix. On Tuesday, the streaming giant announced its full slate of holiday movies and TV series, which is set to officially kick off in November. The new programming, featuring a handful of brand new original films as well as holiday specials, will see Hollywood stars getting into the spirit of the season.

The Tuesday announcement, made alongside a video promoting the programming, comes as the streaming giant stocked its streaming library full of scream-worthy additions just in time for Halloween.

“Holiday in the Wild”

Available: Nov. 1

Starring: Kristin Davis, Rob Low



“Kate Conrad, a stylish Manhattanite, is about to have her life turned upside down when her husband decides to leave her just as they were to celebrate their ‘second honeymoon’ on an African safari. Kate takes the trip by herself, and ends up staying all the way through the Christmas holiday, finding the wildlife inspires her to follow her heart and find new purpose within her own life.”

“Let It Snow”

Available: Nov. 8

Starring: Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore, Odeya Rush, Liv Hewson, Mitchell Hope, Kiernan Shipka, Jacob Batalon, and Joan Cusack



“When a snowstorm hits a small midwestern town on Christmas Eve, a group of high school seniors find their friendships and love lives colliding thanks to a stranded pop star, a stolen keg, a squad of competitive dancers, a mysterious woman covered in tin foil, and an epic party at the local Waffle Town. Come Christmas morning, nothing will be the same.”

“Klaus”

Available: Nov. 15

Starring: J.K. Simmons, Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones, Joan Cusack, Norm Macdonald, and Will Sasso



“When Jesper (Jason Schwartzman) distinguishes himself as the postal academy’s worst student, he is stationed on a frozen island above the Arctic Circle, where the feuding locals hardly exchange words let alone letters. Jesper is about to give up when he finds an ally in local teacher Alva (Rashida Jones), and discovers Klaus (Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons), a mysterious carpenter who lives alone in a cabin full of handmade toys. These unlikely friendships return laughter to Smeerensburg, forging a new legacy of generous neighbors, magical lore and stockings hung by the chimney with care.”

“The Knight Before Christmas”

Available: Nov. 21

Starring: Vanessa Hudgens, Josh Whitehouse, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Harry Jarvis, Mimi Gianopulos, and Ella Kenion



“After a magical sorceress transports medieval knight Sir Cole (Josh Whitehouse) to present-day Ohio during the holiday season, he befriends Brooke (Vanessa Hudgens), a clever and kind science teacher who’s been disillusioned by love. Brooke helps Sir Cole navigate the modern world and helps him discover how to fulfill his mysterious one true quest — the only act that will return him home. But as he and Brooke grow closer, Sir Cole begins to wonder just how much he wants to return to his old life.”

“Holiday Rush”

Available: Nov. 28

Starring: Romany Malco, Sonequa Martin-Green, Darlene Love, Tamala Jones, Deon Cole, LaLa Anthony, Roscoe Orman, and Amarr M. Wooten



“Popular New York radio DJ Rush Williams (Romany Malco) has been spoiling his four children since they lost their mom. Unfortunately, the kids share their pricey Christmas lists right when he loses his job. To keep Rush on the air, his producer Roxy Richardson (Sonequa Martin-Green) and his Aunt Jo (Darlene Love) plan to help him buy another station — if the Williams family can downsize fast and embrace a simpler life. In this heartwarming film, a loving father reconnects with his children and opens his heart to love when they all learn that true joy comes from not what you have but who you have around you.”

“A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby”

Available: Dec. 5

Starring: Rose McIver, Ben Lamb, and Alice Krige



“It’s Christmastime in Aldovia, and a royal baby is on the way! Queen Amber (Rose McIver) and King Richard (Ben Lamb) are getting ready to take some time off to prepare for their first child’s arrival, but first they have to host King Tai (Kevin Shen) and Queen Ming (Momo Yeung) of Penglia to renew a 600-year-old sacred truce. But when the priceless treaty goes missing, peace is jeopardized and an ancient curse looms. Amber will have to figure out who the thief is before the clock strikes midnight on Christmas Eve, for the safety of her family and the kingdom.”

Netflix Original Series

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2

Available: Nov. 8

“Twinkling eyes? White beard? Santa has nothing on Paul Hollywood as he and Prue Leith judge festive treats baked by some favorite former competitors.”



Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2

Available: Nov. 22

“Grab your loved ones because Nailed It! Holiday is back! The messes are-a-plenty as St. Nicole and Jacques Frost deliver the best of the worst baking fails this season. Whether wrecking the halls or destroying the dreidel, jaws will drop as the bakers attempt all new challenges inspired by the holidays. From Santa to Scrooge and angels to elves, these bakers find new ways to destroy the kitchen and ruin more taste buds in Nailed It! Holiday – even The Grinch makes an appearance to help ring in the New Year!”



Merry Happy Whatever

Available: Nov. 28

“Set during the happy but hectic days before and after Christmas, Merry Happy Whatever follows Don Quinn (Dennis Quaid), a strong-willed patriarch from Philadelphia doing his best to balance the stress of the holidays with the demands of his close-knit but eclectic family — and his family doing their best to manage him. But when youngest daughter Emmy (Bridgit Mendler) arrives home from L.A. with a new boyfriend, struggling musician Matt (Brent Morin), Don’s belief that “there’s the Quinn way… and the wrong way” is put to the test. From Emmy Award-winning creator Tucker Cawley (Everybody Loves Raymond), Merry Happy Whatever is a hilarious and heartwarming comedy that proves while family may not come wrapped up in a neat little bow, it sometimes can still be the greatest gift.”

Sugar Rush Christmas

Available: Nov. 29

“It’s the present worth waiting for – Sugar Rush Christmas is here! Hunter March, Candace Nelson and Adriano Zumbo will be joined by guest judges Tiffani Thiessen, Liza Koshy, Donal Skehan, Jeanine Mason, Amirah Kassem and Olympic Gold Medalist Meryl Davis to devour tasty Christmas treats over three rounds of competition. Over six Christmas-themed episodes, the judges help decide which teams should walk away with the $10,000 prize. Sugar Rush Christmas is produced by Magical Elves.”



Magic For Humans: Season 2 (Holiday Episode)

Available: Dec. 2

“Ho ho ho! Justin embraces the holiday spirit by visiting Santa school and teaching kids about the magic of giving.”



Lost in Space: Season 2

Available: Dec. 24

“There’s more danger — and adventure — ahead for the Robinson family! With the Jupiter 2 stranded on a mysterious ocean planet without their beloved Robot, the Robinsons must work together, alongside the mischievous and manipulative Dr. Smith and the always charming Don West, to make it back to the Resolute and reunite with the other colonists. But they quickly find all is not as it seems. A series of incredible new threats and unexpected discoveries emerge as they look for the key to finding Robot and safe passage to Alpha Centauri. They will stop at nothing to keep their family safe… survival is a Robinson specialty after all.”

Netflix Kids & Family

Super Monsters Save Christmas

Available: Nov. 26

“It’s Christmas Eve in Pitchfork Pines, and the Super Monsters are joining forces to deck the halls, find Santa’s missing reindeer and save the holiday!”



True: Winter Wishes

Available: Nov. 26

“Everyone in the Rainbow Kingdom is gathered to celebrate Winter Wishfest, but when Forever Frost escapes the Ice Kingdom, the day might be ruined. Can True set everything right?”



Team Kaylie: Part 2 (Holiday Episode)

Available: Dec. 2

“To try to help Amber get through her first Christmas since her mom passed away, Kaylie decides to try and buy Amber the dollhouse she always wanted. Without any money, Kaylie has no choice but to take a job with Chewy and Jackie working as an elf for the local mall Santa. But when Santa is a no-show, Kaylie puts on the beard and takes on the work. It’s a disaster, and Kaylie isn’t able to raise enough money to buy Amber the dollhouse— but finds a way to make her something special with a more creative touch.”

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas

Available: Dec. 6

“Lucky and her friends embark on a Christmas Eve adventure into the city to find the perfect gift, but their return to Miradero for the holiday festivities are ruined when as avalanche derails their plans.”



A Family Reunion Christmas

Available: Dec. 9

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but as we know, for it to be a ‘Wonderful Life’ the McKellans must face the ghosts of Christmas past. The McKellans are back to spread Christmas joy in this holiday special about the importance of family, forgiveness, and empathy.”



Alexa & Katie: Season 3 (Holiday Episode)

Available: Dec. 30

“It’s Christmas break and Alexa has been getting quite a bit of attention from her ex boyfriend who’s going to be home from college. The person she’s not getting attention from is Spencer who has started to pull away. When she realizes it’s because he’s started to lose his hair from chemo, Dylan is the last thing on her mind and she jumps at the chance to help Spencer through this milestone. Meanwhile, Katie runs a canned food drive at Wired. But, as her job and charity work gets busier and busier while her friends are having holiday fun, she has trouble keeping the BAHS out of her HUMBUG.”







Other Holiday Additions

Available Nov. 1

Christmas Break-In

Christmas Survival

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Holly Star

Santa Girl

The Christmas Candle

Christmas in the Heartland



Available Nov. 4

A Holiday Engagement

Christmas Crush

Dear Santa



Available Dec. 1

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish











