Netflix Apologizes After Criticism Over 'Cuties' Movie Poster Sexualizing Children
Netflix has apologized after a wave of outrage over the upcoming French film Cuties dropped online in response to the film's marketing. According to Entertainment Tonight, the poster for the film dropped ahead of the film's release on Netflix on Sept. 9 and caught some off-guard. The film follows an 11-year-old girl who joins a school dance group called "the cuties," and the poster shows the girls in their uniforms.
Many accused the poster and film of "sexualizing children" The furor continued into Thursday when Netflix apologized for the film's art and promotional materials. The company tweeted an apology to all users and also released a statement according to ET.
"We're sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for this film," Netflix's statement to the outlet says. "This was not an accurate representation of the film so the image and description has been updated."
The apology tweeted by the company echoed this statement and added the posted they released wasn't a proper representation of the French film that became an award winner at Sundance. The original description of the film from Netflix didn't help matters.
"Amy, 11, becomes fascinated with a twerking dance crew. Hoping to join them, she starts to explore her femininity, defying her family's traditions," it read until Netflix changed it to the following. "Eleven-year-old Amy starts to rebel against her conservative family's traditions when she becomes fascinated with a free-spirited dance crew."
The apology didn't do much to stem the wave of angry responses from accounts on social media, with some claiming the streamer was still exploiting children and making the company trending with the term "pedophilia" next to it. Scroll down to see some of the angry responses.
Where did you guys land on the appropriateness of the soft core pedo porn you plan to release in September? pic.twitter.com/wBOaKp5Vgy— Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) August 20, 2020
Why you even have to mention that it won an award at the Sundance - the fact that you said that means you are deflecting and the people at Sundance saw nothing wrong with it
YOU SHOULD ALL BE ASHAMED!— Wendy O (Watch CoinHQ.tv) (@CryptoWendyO) August 20, 2020
PROTECT OUR BABES!
They didn't cancel the "gay" Jesus movie, they won't cancel this. I ended my subscription after that movie n everyday They're proving me I made the right decision.
At least they apologised. They never apologised for the gay Jesus movie or even acknowledge why it was offensive— mimi (@mimiluvmakeup) August 20, 2020
you haven't already cancelled? how come?— PrivilegedBrownGuy 😎 (@John5246) August 20, 2020
Take down the MOVIE. Don’t hide the message under pretty packaging and change the description and art. It’s the SAME THING. PURE EVIL. pic.twitter.com/jnKe7hyM88— 🇺🇸 Cheri 💋 (@politicheri) August 20, 2020
What are you sorry for? For actually promoting pedophilia and child exploitation or for getting caught?!
It’s not like you didn’t know what you were doing. #NetflixPedofilia— 𝕊𝕜𝕪 (@SKYRIDER4538) August 20, 2020