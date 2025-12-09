Major TNT Series With 7 Seasons Is Coming to Netflix for 1st Time Ever

Netflix viewers will soon spend some time with Chief Johnson and the LAPD’s Major Crimes Division.

The Closer, a police procedural that ran on TNT from 2005 to 2012 with seven seasons, is hitting Netflix for the very first time.

Kyra Sedgwick stars as Brenda Leigh Johnson, a CIA-trained LAPD deputy chief known as “the closer” because of her outstanding interrogation skills and unorthodox methods of solving murder cases. She was nominated for Lead Actress in a drama series five times during the show’s run, winning once in 2010.

Plenty of other big names were also series regulars, like J.K. Simmons, Mary McDonnell, Corey Reynolds, and G.W. Bailey.

McDonnell and Bailey later led a spinoff of the series, titled Major Crimes, which ran from 2012 to 2018 on TNT.

The series was previously streamable on Peacock, but will now make Netflix its home.

It’s one of many Warner Bros. Television series that will be headed to the streamer, now that Netflix acquired Warner Bros for $72 billion last week. Another major Warner series, Aaron Sorkin’s beloved drama The West Wing, will hit Netflix later this month.