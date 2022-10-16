Charlie Hunnam Has Suffered a Serious Spinal Injury

Charlie Hunnam suffered a serious spinal injury while making his latest film, Rebel Moon. The former Sons of Anarchy actor said it could take up to two years to be fully healed from the injury. Rebel Moon is an upcoming Netflix sci-fi film directed by Zack Snyder.

During a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hunnam revealed that he was not feeling great while walking the red carpet for his new Apple TV+ series, Shantaram. The event happened a short time after he finished working on Rebel Moon. He "got injured again" while making the new movie.

"I have a totally exploded S1 and S2 that are torn wide open, a hundred percent dehydrated," Hunnam said, referring to injuries that affect the hips and the groin area [S1] and the back of the thighs [S2]. "It's going to take two years to heal and I have a 40 percent tear on the ligament on the right side that holds my spinal column in place."

Although the injury sources are serious, Hunnam is not letting that get him down. "The show must go on," he told THR. "I am getting to a point where I'm less tolerant of getting injured and more eager to try and figure out ways to avoid that and mitigate that moving forward. But the intrepid nature of these experiences go hand in hand with the stories that I'm drawn to, so it kind of goes with the territory."

Since Netflix and Snyder kept the roles of Rebel Moon a closely guarded secret, Hunnam could not share details of the injury. He only said it happened "through nobody's fault." It happened when he was training for "some big physical requirements" after he lost weight during the coronavirus pandemic. "So then, really getting back to an aggressive regimen while not listening to my body or giving myself enough time to rest and trying to get as big as I could as quickly as I could, ended up just destroying my back," Hunnam explained.

Rebel Moon does not have a release date, but Snyder shot a sequel while still finishing up work on the first film. The story has a bit of Seven Samurai and The Magnificent Seven embedded in it, as it focuses on a mysterious young woman who is sent out to seek warriors to stop a tyrant from terrorizing a small colony. Sofia Boutella, Ray Fisher, Djimon Hounsou, and Anthony Hopkins also star.

Meanwhile, Hunnam can be seen in Shantaram, which launched on Apple TV+. The series is based on the novel by Gregory David Roberts and stars Hunnam as an Australian bank robber who flees to India. The first three episodes were released on Oct. 14, and one episode will be released each Friday through Dec. 16.