Major Cartoon Network Show Getting New Spinoff

Animated spinoffs from Cartoon Network and other WarnerMedia divisions are booming as streaming services continue to grow. HBO Max alone has ordered new seasons, spinoffs and revivals of several CN shows, and that streak continues with the streamer's latest announcement. Adventure Time, the monumentally successful Cartoon Network show that ran from 2010 to 2018, is getting another spinoff. Under the working title Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake, the show will follow the gender-swapped takes on protagonists Jake and Finn that the Ice King concocted.

Fionna and Cake were featured in several Adventure Time episodes, offering a fresh gender-flipped take on the world of the show. The adventurer and her cat sidekick will also team up with Simon Petrikov, the former Ice King, in the new show, which will take place in the Land of Ooo. No voice cast was announced. In the original show, Madeleine Martin voiced Fionna, Roz Ryan voiced Cake, and Tom Kenny voiced Simon.

(Photo: HBO Max)

The HBO Max show will run for 10 episodes and see the trio "embark on a multiverse-hopping adventure and journey of self-discovery." However, it won't be all joyous, being as "a powerful new antagonist determined to track them down and erase them from existence, lurks in the shadows."

Adam Muto is the showrunner and executive producer on the project. Muto began working on Adventure Time in Season 3, eventually becoming showrunner in Season 5. He also serves as showrunner for the show's previous HBO Max spinoff, Adventure Time: Distant Lands. Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward does not seem to be part of this new production.

HBO Max did not announce a premiere date for Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake along with the reveal press release. However, HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios brass seem excited to expand the original program's world.

"Adventure Time truly broke the mold and earned legions of passionate fans in the process," said Billy Wee, who is HBO Max's SVP, Comedy and Original Animation. "We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Cartoon Network Studios to continue innovating and expanding the Adventure Time universe with this world class team."

Sam Register, who is President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, added, "Adventure Time broke boundaries and was a shining example of how impactful animated storytelling can be. We are excited to partner with HBO Max to carry that tradition on to new heights, lands and magical worlds."