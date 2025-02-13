Amazon Prime Series ‘Rings of Power’ Plans Big Change for New Season

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is officially coming back for a third season — with a major change. The Prime Video series will be making a major time jump going into the new episodes, reports The Hollywood Reporter, picking up with Sauron now seeking to craft the iconic Ring of Power.

“Jumping forward several years from the events of season 2, season 3 takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war and conquer all Middle-earth at last,” the season’s logline reads.

The War of the Elves took place during J.R.R. Tolkien’s Second Age and marked the first major Middle-earth battle against Sauron — which is only briefly referenced in the The Lord of the Rings movies.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power fans have been eagerly awaiting news about a possible third season after the second season finale aired in October. Season 3 is currently in pre-production and will begin filming this spring at Shepperton Studios in the UK.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continues to captivate audiences worldwide, and we’re thrilled that a third season is underway. The creative team has an extraordinary vision of what’s to come with stories that have left us enchanted and enthralled,” Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing this epic journey, for our global customers, delving even deeper into the legendary tales that shaped Middle-earth.”

The Rings of Power also announced the directors who have signed on for Season 3. Shōgun’s Charlotte Brändström will be back behind the cameras after having directed two episodes during Season 1 and having worked on five episodes during Season 2. The Wheel of Time‘s Sanaa Hamri, who directed three episodes in Season 2, will also return as director. Meanwhile, The Boys‘ Stefan Schwartz has been added as a newcomer on board for directing Season 3.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, Kate Hazell, and Brändström are also executive producers. Matthew Penry-Davey is producer and Ally O’Leary, Tim Keene, and Andrew Lee are co-producers.