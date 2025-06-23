3 Best Movies Prime Video Just Added for June 2025

Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video is chock full of amazing movies, with more added every month.

With that in mind, it can be hard to know which new additions are worth pulling up for your next movie night. Here are three of the best movies added to the streaming service in June.

12 Angry Men

One of the finest movies ever made, 12 Angry Men is a good way to make an hour and a half feel like it flew by in ten minutes. Sidney Lumet’s 1957 legal drama focuses on a jury of twelve men as they serve on a murder case of a teenager accused of murdering his abusive father. The judge informs the group of men that the boy will be sentenced to death via the electric chair if they find him guilty, causing the group to begin a long period of infighting as they all begin to question their morals.

Moneyball

This six-time Oscar nominated sports biopic based on a true story is beloved by baseball superfans and novices alike. Brad Pitt stars as Billy Beane, the manager of the struggling Oakland Athletics (known as the A’s). The owners of the A’s are cheap, making it tough for the team to compete with big-budget teams like the Yankees, so Beane and his deputy (played by Jonah Hill) come up with a surprising new way to scout players that changed the world of sports forever.

Some Like It Hot

This crime comedy starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, and Jack Lemmon is iconic in every sense of the word. Billy Wilder directs this screwball gangster flick about two speakeasy workers who accidentally witness a murder, so they disguise themselves as women to join Sweet Sue (Monroe) on her all-female band’s tour in hopes of escaping the clutches of the local mafia. Along the way, though, both men fall in love with Sue—and a complicated love triangle begins.