3 Best Movies Hulu Just Added for June 2025

Hulu has an expansive library of movies, more than one person could ever watch in a lifetime.

With that in mind, it’s hard to know what’s actually worth your time. Here are three of the best movies the streaming service added in June.

Edge of Tomorrow

It might seem weird in the age of Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible, but Tom Cruise didn’t always play the unflappable, unkillable, unstoppable hero. In the superb sci-fi flick Edge of Tomorrow, he dies over and over and over again, in a Groundhog Day-esque plot where he’s stuck in a time loop after a group of murderous aliens invade the Earth.

The entire Alien series

The entire Alien franchise—from Ridley Scott’s terrifying original in 1979 to James Cameron and David Fincher’s attempts at revamping the franchise to 2017 series re-quel Alien: Covenant—are being added to Hulu. This comes two months before Hulu moves the franchise to TV with Fargo creator Noah Hawley’s Alien: Earth. There’s no better time to catch up and see why the franchise has captivated audiences for decades.

28 Weeks Later

Speaking of long-dormant sci-fi horror franchises making a comeback, 28 Years Later (sequel to 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later) is set to release in theaters this week, nearly 20 years after the last movie. This zombie franchise was critically and commercially successful in the early-00s for its “realistic” take on a worldwide pandemic, and inspired thousands of copycats in the years to follow (chief among them AMC’s The Walking Dead).