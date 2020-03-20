This weekend, Netflix is stocking the shelves of its streaming library with nearly a dozen new titles, giving subscribers across the country plenty to keep them occupied. Beginning on Friday, the streaming giant will expand its growing catalogue of content by a total of 10 additions, all of which are Netflix original films or movies. The new additions join dozens of others already made throughout the month and include a recounting of a notable self-made millionaire, the tale of the Formula One King himself, and more than enough options for even the youngest of viewers as Netflix continues to expand its family-oriented content. ✖ Making the new additions even sweeter is the fact that this weekend, no titles will be leaving the streaming platform! Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story' Fresh on the heels of the Season 2 debut of its racing docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Netflix is paying tribute to the Formula One King himself, Juan Manuel Fangio. Set to debut on the streaming giant on Friday, March 20, A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story recounts the real life story of Joan Manuel Fangio, who, in an era before protective gear or safety features, won five world championships in the early 1950s – 1951, 1954, 1955, 1956, and 1957. Fangio retired from racing in 958 after the Formula One season, leaving behind a legacy and cementing his place among the greatest racers of all time.

'Archibald's Next Big Thing: Season 2' Netflix is bringing Archibald's Next Big Thing back for Season 2 on Friday. Based on Tony Hale and Tony Biaggne's critically acclaimed children's book of the same name and executive produced by Hale, the series is "a fresh comedy about the importance of being present and celebrating the journey, not just the destination." It follows the adventures of of Archibald Strutter, a chicken who 'yes-ands' his way thru life, which often leads him astray, though he always finds his way back home. Season 2 will see Archibald embarking on new outdoor adventures and shopping extravaganzas as he continues to experience everything this great, big world has to offer. Archibald's Next Big Thing back for Season 2.

'The Platform' Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia's Spanish-language sci-fi thriller that everyone’s talking about, The Platform, makes its way to Netflix on Friday. Drawing comparisons to Parasite, Ready or Not, and Us, the film, a tale of class warfare, is set in a tower-style prison separated into three floors where those on the higher floors eat better than those below, who get the scant scraps. One man, howeer, attempts to enact change. The Platform stars Ivan Massague, Antonia San Juan, Zorion Eguileor, Emilio Buale and Alexandra Masangkay in the script by David Desola, and Pedro Rivero.

'Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker' Netflix is recounting the tale of America's first female self-made millionaire, Sarah Breedlove, better known as Madam C.J. Walker, in its newest series, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madame C.J. Walker. Based on the biography On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C. J. Walker by A'Lelia Bundles, the four-part limited series tells the story of Walker, the black hair care pioneer and mogul who overcame hostile turn-of-the-century America, epic rivalries, tumultuous marriages and some trifling family to become America’s first black, self-made female millionaire. Set to debut on Friday, the series stars Octavia Spencer, Blair Underwood, Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo, Garrett Morris, Kevin Carroll, and Bill Bellamy.

'Tiger King' Netflix is delving into the true story of one of America's wildest and most bizarre murder-for-hire plots with the Friday release of its newest true crime documentary Tiger King. From the producers behind the streaming service's FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, the docuseries sheds light on the rivalry between Joe Exotic, the self-proclaimed "Tiger King" who owned an Oklahoma roadside zoo, and Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, that eventually led to Exotic’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot. The docuseries, which is filled with magic, drugs, homemade country-music videos, and polygamy, "reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner."

What else is being added this weekend? Along with the five titles mentioned above, five others will make their way to the streaming library by weekend’s end. Avail. 3/20/20:

Buddi – NETFLIX FAMILY

Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 – NETFLIX FAMILY

The Letter for the King – NETFLIX FAMILY

Ultras – NETFLIX FILM