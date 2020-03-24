WWE Scheduled to Tape WrestleMania 36 This Week

WWE continues to entertain fans despite the coronavirus pandemic and no audience members at the WWE Performance Center which is where all the shows are being filmed. And with WrestleMania 36 coming up, the show will be very different and not just because of the lack of fans and the location. According to a report by PWInsider, WrestleMania 36 will be taped and WWE has scheduled the taping this week. Taping for WWE’s biggest event on the year will start on Wednesday, March 25 and it will end on Thursday, March 26.

Along with WrestleMania being taped, WWE has already started taping their other shows. On Saturday, Friday Night SmackDown for March 27 and April 3 were filmed. On Sunday, taping for future NXT episodes took place and this week and next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw will be filmed on Monday. If everything goes according to plan, WWE will have all their shows done through April 5 and everyone who works for the company can watch WrestleMania from home. It will be the first time in history WrestleMania won’t be aired live.

This year’s WrestleMania will be one for the history books with the taping of the event as well as it being aired on two nights – April 4 and April 5. And while it will look different, it will still feature a big lineup of the promotion’s top Superstars.

“Titles and legacies are on the line as WrestleMania 36 features a loaded slate of matches,” the press release read. “Royal Rumble Match winner Drew McIntyre challenges WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Universal Champion Goldberg defends his title against Roman Reigns, and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch looks to fight off the rise of Shayna Baszler. Also, 16-time World Champion John Cena returns to battle ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles hopes to put the ‘final nail in the coffin’ of The Undertaker’s career and much more.”

It was announced the former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will host WrestleMania. To hype up this gigi, Gronk made an appearance on Friday Night SmackDown for the first time with his good friend, WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley. King Corbin and Elias came out to the ring and Gronkowski said he wanted a match between Corbin and Elias at WrestleMania.