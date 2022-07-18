WWE Star Goldberg Addresses Contract Talks

WWE fans got a closer look at Bill Goldberg during the documentary Biography: WWE Legends on Sunday. But is the WWE Hall of Famer making a comeback? Goldberg, a three-time champion in WWE, recently spoke to the New York Post about his future in WWE and revealed he is still under contract with WWE after completing his obligation for the number of matches he signed on for. Goldberg's last match was in February when he took on Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber.

"I'm still waiting for that one [call] to happen one of these days," Goldberg said. "But I suppose you never retire in the wrestling world until you're dead, so who knows." Goldberg mentioned that his shoulder was injured when he took on Reigns and will need surgery when his time in the ring comes to an end. He described his shoulder as "absolutely destroyed over the past four or five years," but has been "able to hide it from everybody."

"I have worked my ass off day, after day, after day to get to a point where I feel almost normal again," he said. "I just kind of needed that break. I needed the mental focus of understanding that surgery wasn't an option at the time and I needed to put my ass to the grindstone." Goldberg has been competing in WWE on a part-time basis since 2016 and has won the Universal Championship twice during that time. He last won the title in 2020 when he defeated Bray Wyatt in Saudi Arabia. Goldberg recently spoke to CBS Sports about why they had him beat Wyatt for the title.

"Let's put it this way, okay?" Goldberg said to Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, per Wrestling Inc. "I'm a talent, and I do what the boss tells me to do. I flew to Saudi Arabia knowing that I was gonna lose. Then, somehow, it changed, and the finish was different, and it surely wasn't me. Because it's an extremely selfish move… Who the hell am I, as a part-time guy, to come in and demand anything? Truly, I mean I'm not. Vince gave me opportunities that, you know, maybe I didn't deserve in the past so I owe that man just about everything."