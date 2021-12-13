WWE’s Sonya Deville Reveals If She Will Compete on a Regular Basis Again (Exclusive)

Sonya Deville looked like she was going to be one of the top competitors in WWE. But when she returned after taking a break at the start of this year, the 28-year-old has transitioned into an on-screen authority figure, appearing on both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Deville who talked about possibly getting back into the ring regularly.

“I’m a fighter, born and raised,” Deville told PopCulture. “So obviously I love to fight, and I love to throw it down. But a lot of people also don’t know, one of my first passions was acting and performing. I used to host a show in L.A. before I got signed. So, talking and using my voice is also something that I really get a lot of satisfaction doing, and a lot of gratification. So I’m just enjoying where I am. I’m not eager or in some rush to be anywhere else. I feel really present in this moment, and in this role.”

Deville (real name Daria Berenato) makes big decisions on both WWE flagship shows with Adam Pearce. Most recently, the two were sharing screen time with WWE chairman Vince McMahon. “Working with Vince lately has probably been my favorite thing in my career thus far,” she said. “He’s just so knowledgeable, and just so respectable to be around and just to be in segments with him. I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I don’t have many fangirl moments. But I was freaking out, and he is so cool, and we were in there for hours working on stuff, and he’s so helpful. And he’s always been supportive of my career, and what I wanted to do. So that’s been really cool.”

Before being an authority figure on Raw and SmackDown, Deville was one-half of the tag team Fire and Desire with Mandy Rose. The two came close to becoming the first Women’s Tag Team Champions, but what grabbed fans’ attention was when the two feuded, leading to a big match at SummerSlam last year. Rose defeated Deville in the match.

“I think it’s so cool that I was able to kick butt for four years and then transition into something completely different and show the WWE universe that I can do it all. And if I couldn’t before, now I can, because I put a lot of work and effort into this role, and I’ve grown in this role. It’s been, I think, a year now. I think I debuted in this role January 1, last year, so it’s almost a year. And I’m just having so much fun.”