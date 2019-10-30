World Series: Astros’ Alex Bregman Apologizes After Carrying Bat to First Base

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman received criticism on Tuesday night for his actions following a hit. In the first inning of Game 6 against the Nationals, Bregman hit a home run to give his team a 2-1 advantage. He then proceeded to carry his bat all the way to first base, which goes against the unwritten rules of the sport.

Following the game, Bregman met with reporters and apologized for his transgression. As he explained, he was essentially caught up in the moment and that this move went against everything that he has been taught.

“I just let my emotions get the best of me,” Bregman said, per ESPN. “It’s not how I was raised to play the game, and I just let my emotions get the best of me. I’m sorry for doing that.”

The Astros ultimately lost in Game 6 by the score of 7-2, which tied up the series at three wins apiece and put extra emphasis on Wednesday’s final battle for the title. However, Bregman’s bat carry became a bigger story for much of the game, to the point that some former MLB stars voiced their criticism.

“Bregman … dude taking the bat all the way to first….that’s asking to get someone hurt on your team … next year. Right now focuses on winning,” former Giants and Nationals slugger Michael Morse wrote on Twitter during the game.

Back in 2017, Morse saw his career come to an end after suffering a concussion in a brawl between Bryce Harper and Hunter Strickland. The fight actually started after Harper admired an October home run for longer than Strickland would prefer, so the reliever threw a pitch into his hip.

Interestingly enough, Juan Soto of the Nationals actually emulated Bregman later in the game. He hit a home run during the fifth inning to give the Nats a 3-2 lead and also carried his bat to first base. The former Nationals slugger in Morse did not voice his criticism of the voice and instead opted to celebrate the score. Soto, on the other hand, gave a very simple explanation when asked about carrying his bat to the base.

“I just thought it was pretty cool. I wanted to do it,” he said, per Yahoo Sports.

Photo Credit: Elsa/Getty