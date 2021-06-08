Wheaties Announces Cover Athlete for 100th Anniversary

✖

Wheaties just announced its cover athlete to celebrate its 100th anniversary. The cereal company is releasing a limited edition Century Box Series starting with The Greatest: Muhammad Ali. The box will be the first in a multi-part series that will launch throughout the year. All the athletes featured on the Century Box will feature legendary athletes who have graced the Wheaties box before.

“No one was quite like Muhammad Ali, beyond his unrivaled prowess in the boxing ring he was also an agent for social change, racial justice, and is remembered as a civil rights icon,” Taylor Gessell, brand experience manager for Wheaties. said in a press release. “We are proud to launch our commemorative series by honoring the valiant legacy of Muhammad Ali: The Greatest of All Time.”

💥THE GREATEST💥 Pick up the first box in our Century Collection Series, featuring Muhammad Ali.

Read more about Muhammad Ali's story at https://t.co/W0rYZFCrol. Shop the box in stores this month.

The Ali Century Box will be available in stores across the country in June. Fans can also purchase the box by going to Shop.Wheaties.com. “Muhammad was a man of principle and strength, he fought against discrimination and injustice in their many forms,” Lonnie Ali, Muhammad Ali’s wife, said in a press release. “He was a voice for equality and justice for all. He would be honored to be the first athlete featured on the Wheaties Century Box so that his enduring wisdom, optimism and hopes can continue to affect emerging athletes and humanitarians.”

Ali, who died in 2016 at the age of 74, was arguably the best boxer of all time. He finished his career with a 56-5 record and won his first 31 bouts before earning his first loss against Joe Frazier in 1971. Ali's won the WBA heavyweight title four times and the WBC heavyweight title twice. He was also The Ring heavyweight champion three times and won a gold medal at the 1960 Olympic Games in Rome.

"It's surprising, but I never realized why I was so famous," Ali said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2001. "The name Muhammad is the most common name in the world. In all the countries around the world—Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Turkey, Syria, Lebanon—there are more Muhammads than anything else. When I joined the Nation of Islam and became a Muslim, they gave me the most famous name because I was the champ."