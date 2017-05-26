Vernon Davis Reveals the Lessons He Learned After Working With Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson (Exclusive)

✖

Vernon Davis is known for having a successful NFL career but is currently making a name for himself in Hollywood. The 37-year-old former NFL tight end has a handful of movies that are in post-production and even made a cameo appearance in the 2017 film Baywatch, which stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Davis talked about some of the lessons he learned after working with Johnson.

"Just his hard work, his dedication, his ambition, his desire to take on so many different projects, it just tells me that, hey, the sky's the limit," Davis told PopCulture. "You can do whatever you want to do if you put your mind to it. And it's all about the work that you put in. The preparation is the biggest part, and that's what he's been able to show, year after year, just showing up in all these different projects. It's just very inspiring to see that, and knowing that it's a good thing because he's someone that I aspire to be like."

While Davis was able to learn a lot from Johnson, the two weren't able to interact a lot while on set. "You know what? We didn't really have a chance to chat like that," Davis revealed. "We were filming, and he went to his trailer, and then I went to my trailer, and next thing you know I was back on the plane. I was in and out. But yeah, it's one of those things, just being in his presence and just taking in all that energy and experience. But it was great. It was great to just be there and interact with him. But no, I never really got a chance to really talk to him about the craft."

Johnson was able to make the transition to be a megastar in WWE to a megastar in Hollywood. Davis has goals when it comes to his career, but when it comes to being like Johnson, he knows that is a very tall task since nobody else is on the same trajectory. "I can't say that I see myself being like The Rock, because those are some big shoes to fill," Davis stated. "He's done a lot of projects. ...He's proven that he is who he is. But I'd like to model my career off of his when it comes to the hard work and dedication that he's putting in because you never know where things will take you. I can only say that I really enjoy the work that he puts in."