Former NFL Star Vernon Davis Reveals Whether He Wants to Be in Marvel or DC Movie (Exclusive)

Vernon Davis is making a name himself in Hollywood, appearing in movies with Bruce Willis, John Malkovich and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Now with eight movies in pre or post-production, Davis' transition from NFL star to actor seems to be going very well, but could one of his next moves be appearing in a Marvel or DC film as he continues to grow his career? In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Davis — who played for the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos and Washington Football Team — revealed whether he's open to being part of the Marvel or DC Universe, and the answer is one fans will be excited to hear.

"Oh, I'd love to do a DC or Marvel film, that'd be awesome if I can do something like that," Davis told PopCulture. "I'm a huge fan. Anytime you can get into something like that, that's huge, man. That's going to live on forever." While Davis knows being in a Marvel and DC film will take his acting career to new heights, which comic book characters and movies are his favorite? "I don't know if I have a... I really enjoy all of them. There's not one that I dislike. They do such a good job with their product, man. It's like, gosh, every time something comes out, it's just always good. But I'm a big X-Men guy — so I would say, if I had to choose one, I would say X-Men, for sure."

In the meantime, Davis is focused on the movies he completed and the movie he will work on very soon. "Yeah, I did two films with Bruce Willis, Gasoline Alley and A Day To Die, those are coming out. A lot of films that I've done, they're all in post-production," Davis said. "But I'm just waiting on all that work to come, all the work that I did, to come out. I got a film coming up called Muti. We should be in a production with that one beginning the first week of August."

Before Davis became an established actor, he spent 14 seasons in the NFL playing the tight end position. He spent the majority of his career with the 49ers (2006-2015) and was named to the Pro Bowl twice (2006, 2009). Davis was traded to the Broncos in 2015 and helped the team win the Super Bowl. He spent his final three seasons in Washington and finished his career with 583 receptions, 7,562 yards and 63 touchdowns.