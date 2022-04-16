USFL: Everything to Know About New Pro Football League

The NFL season is five months away, but football returns this weekend. The United States Football League makes its debut on Saturday, and it's a new professional football league that features eight teams. This league is not associated with the old USFL that played during the 1980s but owns the old USFL trademarks. The games will air on multiple channels but Fox is and media partner and one of the owners of the league. "I'm extremely passionate about football and the opportunity to work with FOX Sports and to bring back the USFL in 2022 was an endeavor worth pursuing," Brian Woods, co-founder of the new USFL and founder and CEO of The Spring League (TSL), said in a press release. "We look forward to providing players a new opportunity to compete in a professional football league and giving fans everywhere the best football viewing product possible during what is typically a period devoid of professional football." For the first season, all the games will be played in Birmingham, Alabama. And while the game will look similar to what fans see in the NFL, there will be some changes to make things more interesting. Here's everything to know about the USFL.

Who are the Teams? Here's a look at the eight teams that will play in the USFL: Birmingham Stallions

Houston Gamblers

New Orleans Breakers

Tampa Bay Bandits

Michigan Panthers

New Jersey Generals

Philadelphia Stars

Pittsburgh Maulers

Location of Games Fresh paint in the end zones. 😍🏈 Can't wait to #PackProtective this weekend! pic.twitter.com/L30GGt5wcZ — USFL (@USFL) April 13, 2022 As mentioned earlier, all the games will be played in Birmingham. Teams will either play at the historic Legion Field or the brand new Protective Stadium which opened in October. Prospective Stadium will also be home for the 2022 World Games which will take place this summer.

Who Are the Coaches? Here's a look at the eight head coaches: Skip Holtz (Birmingham Stallions)

Kevin Sumlin (Houston Gamblers)

Larry Fedora (New Orleans Breakers)

Todd Haley (Tampa Bay Bandits)

Jeff Fisher (Michigan Panthers)

Mike Riley (New Jersey Generals)

Bart Andrus (Philadelphia Stars)

Kirby Wilson (Pittsburgh Maulers)

How to Watch Can't wait to see these crews in action 🔥🎙 Tune in for the opening weekend: 4/16: Stallions 🆚 Generals 7:30pm ET on FOX & NBC

4/17: Panthers 🆚 Gamblers 12pm ET on NBC/Peacock

4/17: Breakers 🆚 Stars 4pm ET on USA

How to Watch Can't wait to see these crews in action 🔥🎙 Tune in for the opening weekend: 4/16: Stallions 🆚 Generals 7:30pm ET on FOX & NBC

4/17: Panthers 🆚 Gamblers 12pm ET on NBC/Peacock

4/17: Breakers 🆚 Stars 4pm ET on USA

4/17: Maulers 🆚 Bandits 8pm ET on FS1 pic.twitter.com/N0kwMV0bzF — USFL (@USFL) April 15, 2022 Here's a look at the Week 1 Schedule and how to watch each game: New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions: Saturday, April 16, 7:30 p.m. ET (FOX, NBC, Peacock) Houston Gamblers at Michigan Panthers: Sunday, April 17, noon ET (NBC, Peacock) Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers: Sunday, April 17, 4 p.m. ET (USA) Tampa Bay Bandits at Pittsburgh Maulers, Sunday, April 17, 8 p.m. ET (FS1) Fox and NBC Sports will air all 43 games as both networks are official media partners.

Who Are the Players? Ranking the top Top 15 players in the USFL https://t.co/9n9mHVA3pI — Roger Kelly (@RogerKelly18) April 10, 2022 A good amount of players in the USFL have NFL experience. Panthers quarterback Paxton Lynch was a starting QB for the Denver Broncos, while Breakers wide receiver Taywan Taylor was a third-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2017. Tampa Bay Bandits wide receiver John Franklin III was featured on the Netflix series Last Chance U.

What are the Rules? The USFL will look the same as the NFL except there will be some unique rules, including can make three-point conversions by completing a score from the 10-yard line. Also, two forward passes from behind the line of scrimmage is legal, and there will be no chain crew as microchip will be inserted into each football and use a proprietary technology to pinpoint the location of the ball.