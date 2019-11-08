University of Alabama SGA Threatens to Remove Student Seating Privileges to Deter Donald Trump Protestors

President Donald Trump is reportedly attending the Alabama vs. LSU football game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday and everyone is making sure that his visit goes smoothly. Earlier this week, Jason Rothfarb, vice president for Student Affairs for the University of Alabama SGA sent out a letter that said extra security will be at the game because of Trump. The letter also said disruptive studentswill be punished.

“Any organizations that engage in disruptive behavior during the game will be removed from block seating instantly for the remainder of the season,” he wrote.

That letter was shared on social media and Rothfarb then had to clarify what he really meant to say.

“Some have misinterpreted my comment regarding “disruptive behavior.” As with other games this season, Organization’s Block Seating locations will be clearly marked, but at certain times, other students can and should have access to open seats. By disruptive behavior, we are asking students to be respectful to all students and staff and avoid altercations,” Rothfarb said in an email according to Al.com.

“My email has nothing do with anyone’s First Amendment rights and I am sorry for any confusion. Please express yourself and especially your pride for the Tide.”

Jackson Fuentes, SGA Press Secretary, also released a statement concerning freedom of speech.

“The SGA strongly affirms its belief in free speech and the rights of all students to express their opinions. Today’s report erroneously assigned a political context to a message meant only to remind students about heightened security and the consequences of altercations or other behaviors unbecoming of a University of Alabama student, as defined in the Capstone Creed,” Fuentes said. “We look forward to cheering on the Crimson Tide, alongside the student body, on Saturday afternoon.”

Trump has yet to confirm he is coming to the game, but multiple reports have confirmed the 45th President of the United State will be on hand for the “Game of the Century.” And the reason it’s called that is the fact that LSU is No. 1 in the country and Alabama is ranked No. 2 which doesn’t happen often in the regular season.

Alabama has been on a roll, winning five nationals championships since 2009. As for LSU, they won the national title in 2003 and again in 2007. And the interesting thing is Alabama head coach Nick Saban has been the head coach for all five of Alabama national title and he was the head coach of LSU when the Tigers won the title in 2003.