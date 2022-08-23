Nick Saban Signs Monster Contract Extension With Alabama Crimson Tide

Nick Saban is once again the highest-paid coach in college football. On Tuesday, Saban signed a one-year contract extension which now makes him coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team through the 2029 season. During the 2022 season, Saban will earn a "talent fee" of $9.9 million but will increase to $12,395,000 at the end of the contract. The contract increases his base compensation to $350,000 over each year, and Saban will receive an $800,000 contract completion benefit in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. Saban's new contract is worth $93.6 million.

"Our family is very happy to agree to a contract extension with The University of Alabama," Saban said in a statement. Terry and I are very appreciative of the unmatched commitment the University has shown to this football program and our family over the last 15-plus years. This is our home, and we look forward to finishing our career at Alabama.

"I've said this before, but the most fulfilling part of our job is seeing the players that represent our program grow and develop, not only in football, but more importantly in what they have been able to accomplish in their lives because of their involvement in our program. We want to thank the Board of Trustees, Chancellor St. John, President Bell, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne, our athletics administration, the football staff and the whole University community for their support."

Saban joined Alabama in 2007 and has won six national championships in 15 seasons. He also won eight SEC Championships during that span and has compiled a record of 183-25. The 70-year-old has won no less than 10 games since 2008 and his worst record during that span was when the team went 10-3 in 2010 and finished fourth in the SEC West.

"Coach Saban's commitment to the comprehensive development of each student-athlete is remarkable and his teams set the standard for excellence, both on the field and in the classroom," Alabama President Stuart R. Bell said. "Nick and Terry Saban are pillars of our community and we are grateful their impact and legacy at the Capstone will only continue to grow."

Saban has been coaching since 1973 when he was a graduate assistant and Kent State. He spent time at various college and NFL teams over years before becoming the head coach at Michigan State in 1995. Saba was with the team for five seasons before joining LSU in 2000. He led LSU to a national title in 2003 and then became head coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2005.